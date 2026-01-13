New ITL partner to bring biometric access control, note checking to Peru’s casinos

A new technology distribution partnership for Innovative Technology (ITL) in Peru targets the country’s gambling industry with the company’s cash-checking machines and biometric access control capabilities.

Lima-based Reptech has a strong presence in Peru’s vending, gaming and retail markets, according to the announcement.

The deal with Reptech includes sales, service and support for local customers, starting with Peruvian casinos. The partners plan to introduce the NV200 Spectral note validator to the market, but also ITL’s ICU face biometric access control system, which also offers age assurance in the form of facial age estimation and staff alerts through the MyConnect App.

“We are delighted to become an official Trading Partner in Peru and look forward to helping customers in the region improve cash transaction efficiency and security by implementing ITL’s advanced technology,” says Reptech Representative Arrigo Vallebuona. “We plan to distribute a selection of ITL products suitable for the gaming, retail, kiosk and vending markets including NV10, BV30, NV200 Spectral, NV4000 Spectral, SMART Coin System, Spectral Payout plus we will also introduce their biometric access control products to the region.”

The partners have already exhibited some of ITL’s products multiple times at the Peru Gaming Show.

ITL recently upgraded its MyCheckr, MyCheckr Mini and ICU Lite products with new firmware and improved capabilities.

Article Topics

access control | age verification | biometrics | casinos | facial age estimation (FAE) | Innovative Technology | Peru | retail biometrics