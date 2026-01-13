FB pixel

New ITL partner to bring biometric access control, note checking to Peru’s casinos

| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
New ITL partner to bring biometric access control, note checking to Peru’s casinos
 

A new technology distribution partnership for Innovative Technology (ITL) in Peru targets the country’s gambling industry with the company’s cash-checking machines and biometric access control capabilities.

Lima-based Reptech has a strong presence in Peru’s vending, gaming and retail markets, according to the announcement.

The deal with Reptech includes sales, service and support for local customers, starting with Peruvian casinos. The partners plan to introduce the NV200 Spectral note validator to the market, but also ITL’s ICU face biometric access control system, which also offers age assurance in the form of facial age estimation and staff alerts through the MyConnect App.

“We are delighted to become an official Trading Partner in Peru and look forward to helping customers in the region improve cash transaction efficiency and security by implementing ITL’s advanced technology,” says Reptech Representative Arrigo Vallebuona. “We plan to distribute a selection of ITL products suitable for the gaming, retail, kiosk and vending markets including NV10, BV30, NV200 Spectral, NV4000 Spectral, SMART Coin System, Spectral Payout plus we will also introduce their biometric access control products to the region.”

The partners have already exhibited some of ITL’s products multiple times at the Peru Gaming Show.

ITL recently upgraded its MyCheckr, MyCheckr Mini and ICU Lite products with new firmware and improved capabilities.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

OneSpan acquires G+D spinoff Build38, will integrate RASP mobile security tech

Boston-based information security firm OneSpan Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Build38, a Munich-headquartered mobile app security…

 

Inaugural Deepfake Summit convenes digital ID community to address AI fraud threat

A new event is launching this year to address the fraud threats that come with deepfakes, synthetic identities and agentic…

 

Okta begins beta test of digital identity verification for US mDLs

A new capability launched to limited availability by Okta enables organizations to carry out identity verification with government-issued verifiable digital…

 

India mandates biometric selfie and geo-tracking in crypto KYC overhaul

India is host to a number of developments, as it updates regulations on crypto exchanges. Meanwhile, AI-powered fraud detection in…

 

Grok’s image processing feature is a mass violation of biometric privacy laws

The world, or some part of it, has decided in the last month or so that generating sexualized images of…

 

EU calls for input on open source as it looks toward tech sovereignty

The European Commission has published a public call for feedback for improving the EU open-source sector, in a bid to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events