FB pixel

Precise connects biometric access control directly to visitor management system

| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Precise connects biometric access control directly to visitor management system
 

Swedish identity verification firm Precise Biometrics is adding new access control capabilities to its visitor management system, allowing visitors to commercial buildings to use biometric authentication such as face or palm recognition, or a QR code, directly through Precise’ visitor management system.

The visitor management system, called Precise Visit by EastCoast, targets businesses, organizations and the public sector, integrating calendars and notifications for easier scheduling. The system will be supplemented by biometric access control technology, Precise Access, previously known as YOUNiQ.

Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics, says that combining biometrics with access control is meant to reduce manual administration.

“These capabilities allow organizations to move beyond simple check-in to a fully secure, convenient, and automated visitor flow,” says Nydemark.

The update of the visitor management system also brings other integrations from physical access control systems, including RCO, Integra, ARX, Genetec and Avigilon, a Motorola Security Solutions company.

Precise Biometrics announced the strategic partnership with Avigilon earlier this month, allowing the firm to list Precise Access on Avigilon’s website.

Precise acquired EastCoast Solutions in 2021 for SEK 80 million (US$8.8 million).

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Iraq updates biometric voter registry, hastens card distribution as election nears

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) is in the final phase of updating the biometric voter register as the parliamentary…

 

Biometrics, verifiable credentials enable mDL support in Daon, Mattr partnership

Daon and Mattr have announced a collaboration to enable support for mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) in Daon’s biometric identity assurance…

 

Big platforms pout over Australia’s social media law but pledge to comply

Any parent understands that, in some cases, no matter how hard a child protests the rules, they’ll probably give in…

 

Quebec to conduct public consultation on use of biometrics in digital identity

The Canadian province of Quebec has adopted a bill that lays the foundations for a national digital identity scheme. Bill…

 

Incode, Prove unveil identity layers to secure AI agent transactions

As AI agents begin to act independently across digital platforms, the need for secure, verifiable identities is becoming urgent. Incode…

 

Trump’s online voter registration plan stirs legal and privacy fears

The Trump administration’s proposal to create a federal online voter registration form is drawing sharp opposition from state election officials…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events