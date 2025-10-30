Precise connects biometric access control directly to visitor management system

Swedish identity verification firm Precise Biometrics is adding new access control capabilities to its visitor management system, allowing visitors to commercial buildings to use biometric authentication such as face or palm recognition, or a QR code, directly through Precise’ visitor management system.

The visitor management system, called Precise Visit by EastCoast, targets businesses, organizations and the public sector, integrating calendars and notifications for easier scheduling. The system will be supplemented by biometric access control technology, Precise Access, previously known as YOUNiQ.

Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics, says that combining biometrics with access control is meant to reduce manual administration.

“These capabilities allow organizations to move beyond simple check-in to a fully secure, convenient, and automated visitor flow,” says Nydemark.

The update of the visitor management system also brings other integrations from physical access control systems, including RCO, Integra, ARX, Genetec and Avigilon, a Motorola Security Solutions company.

Precise Biometrics announced the strategic partnership with Avigilon earlier this month, allowing the firm to list Precise Access on Avigilon’s website.

Precise acquired EastCoast Solutions in 2021 for SEK 80 million (US$8.8 million).

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | face biometrics | Precise Biometrics | visitor management