Biometric access control deals target rail, enterprise and industry deployments 

A spectrum of announcements from biometrics companies underscores the growth of such solutions for access control as Suprema, Precise Biometrics, Invixium and Alcatraz detail their new partnerships and products.

Suprema access control for Chennai Metro

First up, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is undertaking one of southern India’s most significant infrastructure projects through the development of an advanced metro rail system. The project is structured in two phases. Phase I spans 45.05 kilometers and includes 32 stations, of which 19 are underground and 13 are elevated. This phase has been fully operational since 2019.

Phase II is currently in progress and involves the construction of 118.9 kilometers of track and 128 stations distributed across three corridors: the Purple, Yellow, and Red lines. Completion is targeted for 2027. The expansion is designed to improve connectivity, reduce travel time, and support Chennai’s growing population with a more efficient public transport system.

In parallel with infrastructure development, CMRL has entered into a strategic partnership with Suprema and OryggiTech to implement advanced access control systems across all metro stations. This collaboration aims to enhance passenger safety and operational security by deploying biometric and intelligent monitoring technologies.

Precise Biometrics partners with Avigilon

Precise Biometrics has unveiled a strategic partnership with Avigilon, a Motorola Security Solutions company, to integrate its biometric access control solution, Precise Access, into Avigilon’s security platform.

The collaboration brings face biometrics and palm recognition technology into Avigilon’s cloud-based ecosystem, enhancing physical access security for enterprise and institutional clients.

“Partnering, and building the integration with Avigilon marks a milestone for Precise Access and reinforces our commitment to driving the adoption of biometric security solutions,” says Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics.

“Avigilon’s strong market presence, cloud-based security suite, and trusted partner network offer a significant opportunity to expand the reach of our technology. As an Avigilon biometric authentication partner, we are together paving the way for secure and seamless physical access control.”

Precise Access will be distributed via Avigilon’s global partner network, offering organizations a streamlined alternative to traditional access methods such as keys, cards and PIN codes. The solution includes built-in two-factor authentication, combining biometric verification with additional security layers to ensure only authorized individuals can enter restricted areas.

Invixium shores up in Saudi Arabia

Invixium, a provider of biometric access control and workforce management technologies, is bolstering its position in Saudi Arabia’s security and digital transformation landscape.

At Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025, Invixium is showcasing its dual portfolio: rugged biometric systems for industrial environments such as oil and gas, airports, mining, and manufacturing, alongside its new Enterprise Series designed for small and medium-sized businesses. These offerings align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasizes modernization across sectors including education, healthcare, hospitality and retail.

Invixium’s industrial-grade solutions include the IXM TITAN 2nd Generation, a biometric device engineered for harsh environments, and the Triax Solution, which uses wearable tags to provide real-time data on worker safety and equipment usage. For indoor enterprise settings, the IXM ROSTO (face biometrics and card) and IXM TOUCH 3 (fingerprint and card) offer access control at a lower cost, targeting SMEs.

All products are supported by IXM WEB 3.0, Invixium’s encrypted, web-based platform that integrates access control, workforce management, and visitor tracking through modular licensing. The platform is designed to deliver actionable insights while maintaining high standards of data protection.

CEO Shiraz Kapadia emphasized the company’s role in securing strategic sites across Saudi Arabia. “From mega-projects to industrial zones and government institutions, our biometric solutions secure the Kingdom at every level,” he said.

Alcatraz shows off Rock X enhancements

Alcatraz, a specialist in facial biometric authentication for physical access, has showcased new enhancements to its flagship product, Rock X, at GSX 2025 in New Orleans.

Coinciding with its GSX presence, Alcatraz revealed its certification with LenelS2 OnGuard under the Open Access Alliance Program (OAAP). The certification covers OnGuard versions 8.3, 8.2, and 8.1, enabling seamless integration of Alcatraz’s biometric authentication into one of the world’s leading enterprise access control systems. The certified feature set will be deployed to customers as part of Alcatraz’s upcoming Q4 platform release.

Rock X combines artificial intelligence with a privacy-first design to secure high-traffic entry points. Its compatibility with LenelS2 OnGuard allows organizations to enhance security without disrupting existing infrastructure, streamlining compliance and reducing operational complexity. Alcatraz’s platform is designed to work natively with major access control systems, eliminating the need for custom integrations while supporting more complex enterprise workflows.

The company also announced a series of platform updates delivered through its Facial Authentication-as-a-Service (FAaaS) model. These include AI-powered tailgating detection, adaptive two-factor authentication, custom biometric consent collection via DocuSign, opt-in biometric processing for enrolled users, and SIP-based intercom support for two-way voice communication.

