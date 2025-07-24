FB pixel

Suprema face biometric access control devices get early EU certification

Revised RED enforcement deadline coming August 1
| Chris Burt
Suprema face biometric access control devices get early EU certification
 

Biometric access control devices from Suprema are now certified to the European Union’s CE Radio Equipment Directive (RED), the first in the access control industry to be officially recognized as compliant with the regulation’s new and stronger security requirements, according to a company announcement.

A revised RED directive (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2022/30) with stricter cybersecurity requirements comes into force on August 1. The regulation puts new requirements in place for IoT devices transmitting data wirelessly through protocols like WiFi and Bluetooth.

Suprema’s edge AI facial authentication devices, the BioStation 3 and BioEntry 3, have both been certified. Both process biometric data locally on the device, and support a variety of authentication methods, including NFC-based mobile credentials and RFID cards.

An integration of the BioStation 3 with cloud-based physical security solutions from Verkada was announced earlier this month.

“We are proud to be the first in the access control industry to achieve CE RED certification under the enhanced cybersecurity requirements,” says Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc. “This certification not only confirms that our products meet internationally recognized standards for security, safety, and wireless performance, but also demonstrates our commitment to staying ahead of evolving regulatory requirements. Through this proactive compliance approach, we strengthen our position in the European market and provide customers worldwide with access control solutions they can trust in today’s increasingly demanding security landscape.”

Suprema also expects its access control devices with fingerprint biometrics for user authentication and others that use mobile access and RFID technologies are expected to complete the CE RED certification process by August.

