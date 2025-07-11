Facial authentication from Suprema to power Verkada cloud-based lock systems

Suprema’s facial authentication is being integrated into California firm Verkada’s cloud-based physical security offering, to enable organizations to implement it in door locking systems.

A release from the South Korean firm says Suprema’s access control AI edge device, BioStation 3, is now live in Verkada Access Control. The facial authentication integration leverages Suprema’s open cloud integration platform, CLUe, and Verkada’s library of API endpoints.

“Bringing Suprema’s advanced biometric capabilities together with Verkada’s robust access control ecosystem will add tremendous value to our shared customers,” says Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc. “The seamless integration through CLUe demonstrates our commitment to delivering Suprema’s premium devices to cloud-based security systems.”

Suprema has plans to expand its range of biometric solutions to ensure broader compatibility with Verkada’s ecosystem, and to leverage the growing demand for integrated security systems with simplified customer workflows.

Last month, Suprema expanded its Access Control Unit (ACU) lineup with the CoreStation 20 (CS-20) two-door RFID controller and the Door Interface (DI-24) module. Earlier in the year, the Seongnam-area company successfully renewed both ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications.

