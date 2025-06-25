Suprema, Fuse Identities, ZKTeco USA unveil new access control products

Access control is an important consideration for many businesses, organizations and enterprises, and new solutions and products from Suprema, Fuse Identities and ZKTeco USA give customers more options.

Suprema has expanded its Access Control Unit (ACU) lineup with the CoreStation 20 (CS-20) two-door RFID controller and the Door Interface (DI-24) module. These join the biometric-matching CS-40 to offer flexible, scalable security for small facilities to large-scale enterprises.

The CS-20 is a compact yet powerful RFID-only controller that handles up to 500,000 users and offers native PoE+ support and encrypted communication. The new DI-24 module supports two doors and four readers, even operating offline.

“These additions enable system designs tailored to a wide range of customer environments, while reducing installation costs, reinforcing security through encrypted communication, and ensuring stable operation, even during unexpected events such as power outages.,” said Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc.

Fuse Identities unveils biometric physical access card with FPC sensor

Fuse Identities has launched a biometric physical access card that comes with Fingerprint Cards AB’s FPC 1323 T-Shape sensor.

The card offers contactless, on-card identity verification for modern access control systems. It’s compatible with MIFARE Classic, MIFARE DESFire and HID iCLASS technologies.

The biometric card ships in July and targets three markets: critical infrastructure, enterprise and temporary ID for immigrants in Denmark. All biometric data is stored and matched on the card, not in a central database and aligns with GDPR and global privacy regulations.

“This launch by Fuse Identities is another clear signal that biometric access cards are gaining momentum in the market,” said Adam Philpott, CEO at FPC. “We’re proud to see our T-Shape sensor in another smart card product, powering Fuse Identities’ innovative solution, which not only improves security and user experience but also showcases the growing adoption of biometrics for access.”

ZKTeco USA launches cloud-based access control software

ZKTeco USA has debuted Cielo365, a cloud-based access control platform that enables customers to move from on-premise systems to the cloud.

The Cielo365 is compatible with legacy ZKTeco devices and existing access control hardware including SpeedFace and Pro Series panels, and new hardware such as the Omni Series.

“We truly offer customers a one stop shop access control solution that is extremely scalable and cost effective,” said Esteban Pastor from ZKTeco USA. “Users now have an easy way to transition to the cloud with Cielo365 and utilize one centralized interface to control access and monitor multiple locations globally.”

