Suprema reveals biometric platform updates, plans for sustained growth at annual partner event

Security solutions provider Suprema this week unveiled plans to broaden its footprint on the global integrated security market with its AI-powered access control solutions. It has also unveiled enhancements of the enterprise capabilities of its BioStar 2 biometric security and time and attendance platform including VMS integration.

The firm disclosed this information during the 2024 edition of the Suprema Global Partner Program (SGPP) which took place in Malta from November 20-21.

The 13th edition of this annual event brought together Suprema channel and integration partners to brainstorm on its future vision and business strategies. Over 171 participants from five continents attended the event, marking a 55 percent increase from last year’s attendance.

The theme and location of the event reflect Suprema’s commitment to a transformative journey toward becoming the world’s leading provider of AI-powered integrated security solutions, the company said.

Commenting on the SGPP 2024, Suprema Inc Founder and Chairman, James Lee, said “this event was a significant opportunity to share our commitment to embracing new challenges in the global security market with our key partners.”

“It marks an important milestone to reinforce our status as a global brand and pledge our dedication to continuous innovation and growth. We remain committed to delivering even greater value to our customers and partners through our AI-powered integrated security solutions,” he added.

During the event, Suprema also displayed the successful global launch of CLUe, its open cloud integration platform, demonstrating its alignment with current mobile and cloud trends through various use cases and achievements.

CLUe was launched in July and is designed to offer scalable, secure and user-friendly access control solutions for customers for situations like visitor management, membership management, and multi-location management, among others.

Suprema has been holding its SGPP event since 2010.

