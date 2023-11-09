Suprema showcases edge biometrics at global partner gathering, joins with Veris

South Korean biometrics for access control firm Suprema hosts clients from more than 50 countries at its 12th Global Partner Program gathering in Bali, Indonesia this week, from November 8-11. The event is an opportunity for Suprema to present its vision and strategy for the future of biometrics and mobile authentication technology to its global partners across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. A release says delegates will also discuss and share insights on global security trends and best practices, biometric scanning tools, access control systems and AI-supported facial authentication.

The event also gives Suprema the chance to showcase its latest edge-based fingerprint authentication terminal, the BioStation 2a, which follows the release of the face biometrics-based BioStation 3 in 2022. The new terminal, debuting in 2024, incorporates AI-powered neural processing for fingerprint authentication, employing deep learning to parse low-quality fingerprints marred by noise or distortion, for improved accuracy of up to 30 percent.

Other key introductions at the Suprema event include a cloud service for clients that need to integrate devices for membership-based, unmanned access control systems, as well as newly added services on its integrated biometric security and access control platform, BioStar 2, aimed at enhancing scalability and system flexibility.

“Through trust and enduring partnerships cultivated with our global network, Suprema has consistently delivered stable services to customers worldwide, fostering business growth,” says James Lee, founder and chairman of Suprema Inc. “Moving forward, our focus remains on reinforcing our global market leadership. By nurturing close co-operations with our partners, pioneering innovations in access control, and driving forward new businesses, we are committed to shaping the future of our industry.”

Strategic deal opens doors in the workplace

On the theme of partnerships, Suprema this week announced a strategic pairing with Veris, an India-headquartered firm that focuses on frictionless security and workplace experiences for markets in Asia and the Middle East. A release says Suprema will provide biometric authentication for enhanced in-office journeys and workplace automation, promising increased visibility, efficiency and productivity.

Shreyans Vasa, country manager at Suprema, says the firm’s advanced biometric solutions will “redefine the way enterprises perceive security and efficiency.”

Our partnership will empower large enterprises to embrace the future of workplaces, making them smarter and safer,” he says.

“This collaboration with Suprema is a game-changer for workplace management,” agrees Veris’ Vice President of Workplace Eco-System Varun Gurjar. “Together, we are ushering in an era where the workplace knows who to expect, doors can distinguish friends from potential threats, and intelligent decisions are made based on movement patterns.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | biometrics at the edge | partner program | Suprema