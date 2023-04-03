Suprema AI unveils new OEM module to advance face biometrics performance

Suprema has unveiled its new OEM module to advance facial recognition performance, and demonstrated its new BioStation 3 product. In addition, the company’s fingerprint technology has been integrated by Vertiv to launch a smart fingerprint rack access control system for use in India.

The Q-Face Pro OEM facial recognition module was launched by Suprema AI to meet the rising demand for contactless security solutions in the post-Covid world, according to the announcement. The product was officially unveiled at ISC West, North America’s largest security exhibition, on March 29th, 2023.

The company says that Q-Face Pro features a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and an AI-based facial recognition algorithm, providing performance for up to 50,000 users. Moreover, the company says it can detect counterfeit faces and validate users’ identities when wearing face masks, differing hairstyles, hats or glasses.

According to the company, Q-Face Pro meets European GDPR requirements. It features a Secure Element (SE) chip and user-face data encryption technology. It provides contactless authentication methods, such as QR codes, barcodes and face recognition.

The company says the AI face recognition product is suitable for use in various settings such as access control, time and attendance tracking, customer management, data centers, ATMs, unattended vending machines, door locks, vehicles and IoT.

“We expect to further enhance our global leadership in the edge AI solutions industry by creating use cases in new fields and expanding the market,” says Song Bong-Seop, CEO of Suprema AI.

Suprema also launches BioStation 3 at ISC West 2023

Suprema has also introduced the BioStation 3, the first of its 3rd generation readers at ISC West 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. This new device features facial recognition processed by deep learning AI-based engine inside a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to offer anti-spoofing detection technology, the company says. The contactless biometric terminal was originally announced in November.

President of Suprema America, Bob McKee, says, “We have a reputation of being a top 50 global security company for the last 12 years, and are committed to build our brand and invest in the North American market.”

According to the company, ‘BioStation 3’ supports multiple credentials, such as facial recognition, RFID, mobile and QR codes. It also features VoIP Intercom and real-time video monitoring capabilities, making it a multi-functional reader.

The device boasts enhanced accuracy in facial recognition with robust anti-spoofing detection technology for increased security.

Suprema sensor secures server rack access control system

Vertiv has launched a new IP-based access control solution, the Intelligent Fingerprint Rack Access Control System (iFACS), designed to protect mission-critical equipment, assets and data in enterprise and edge applications. The server rack access control system features a scratch-resistant optical fingerprint biometric sensor from Suprema.

“With data usage increasing the loads on data centers, it is imperative to secure data center sites, now more than ever,” says Smrutiranjan Das, the senior director of ITMS and racks sales for Asia and India at Vertiv. “We’re happy to be launching the Vertiv iFACS rack locking system to provide our customers with an option to increase rack security and enable business continuity.”

The Vertiv Access Monitoring Solution uses biometric and identity authentication technology and works with the Vertiv VR rack, Vertiv VE rack and pre-existing racks. The company says it automates physical access monitoring to simplify operations and can expand to multiple racks.

Vertiv’s iFACS system integrates access control elements for the rack, including electromechanical locks and door switches. Further, users can configure master fingerprint controllers, company executives say.

