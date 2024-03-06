Identiv launches biometric MFA reader for federal government access control

Identiv, a digital identity provider for IoT security, has announced the launch of ScrambleFactor, a three-factor authentication reader that uses fingerprint biometrics for physical access control.

The device is an LCD touchscreen keypad and supports PIN, RFID, common access cards and other contact credentials, and fingerprint biometric verification. The reader is designed to support access control for the U.S. federal government and is compliant with federal FICAM and PIV standards. The screen is 4.3 inches with viewing restrictors.

The interface can be customized with various layouts and a custom logo. The device is compatible with both Wiegand or OSDP modes and requires a Hirsch Velocity security management system.

“With ScrambleFactor … we’re introducing a forward-thinking, software-driven solution that stands apart from conventional access control systems,” says Mark Allen, Identiv’s GM of premises. “This platform is designed to be perpetually updated and upgraded, ensuring that our customers can always benefit from the latest features and technologies.”

ScrambleFactor will be demoed at ISC West 2024 in Las Vegas at Identiv’s booth 12089.

Last year, Identiv’s Hirsch Velocity software was integrated into San Diego International Airport’s access control.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | Identiv | MFA