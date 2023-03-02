Richmond, San Diego airports stoke physical access control

Two U.S. international airports have upgraded their access control to keep up with security demands.

Richmond (Va.) International has begun testing new biometric proof-of-concept software by Civix Airports in partnership with biometrics provider Zwipe.

Civix’s ASC access cards reportedly leverage Zwipe software for contactless biometric authentication, using legacy NFC readers without needing hardware upgrades. Civix sells software and services designed to improve facility performance.

The companies formed a partnership to supply biometric cards for aviation access control in October of 2022.

The National Safe Skies Alliance, a government-funded security consultancy, is testing the setup. It uses a non-duplicable access card that the companies say improves security and eliminates the risk of people using stolen or borrowed cards.

Tim Walsh, president of Civix, says: “We’re pleased to have Safe Skies involved in third-party testing of the ASC Access biometric card solution in a real-world airport environment at the Richmond Airport. We’re grateful to have Zwipe on board with their secure platform and access control technology.”

San Diego Airport upgrades security with Identiv’s access control

Meanwhile, Identiv’s Hirsch Velocity software and Velocity Vision VMS are now integrated into San Diego International’s access control and surveillance infrastructure to provide real-time intelligence on a single platform.

The facility has been using Hirsch physical access control for 10 years.

“We were looking for a complete solution that didn’t require adding a third-party application on top of the ACS and VMS,” says Arick Conley, the senior systems support analyst of aviation security and public safety at San Diego. “The integration of Velocity and the VMS components provided in Velocity Vision will allow us to accomplish this, increasing the effectiveness of our security operations.”

Velocity Vision is open-platform video management software that reportedly works with any camera. With the installation of the VMS, San Diego staff get real-time situational awareness and a reduced learning curve because the legacy hardware remains in place, the company says.

Identiv has also supplied RFID technology for Zwipe’s access control cards, with a deal dating back to 2017.

According to ReportLinker, the worldwide airport security market will go from $11.8 billion in 2021 to $18.7 billion in 2026.

Article Topics

access control | airports | biometrics | Civix | Identiv | Zwipe | Zwipe Access