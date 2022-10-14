Zwipe forms aviation partnership to supply biometric cards for access control

Zwipe is bringing its biometric card technology to the airport through a partnership with aviation industry access control provider Civix.

The biometric smart card is being integrated with Civix’ Aviation Secure Credentials (ASC) solutions suite. ASC Access cards are compatible with traditional NFC card readers, providing contactless two-factor authentication with fingerprint biometrics without upgrading existing hardware, according to the announcement.

Civix is a trusted partner of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, state aeronautics departments, and more than a hundred airports around the world.

“This is a heightened level of security that is incredibly fast, easy, and affordable to implement,” comments Zwipe President and CEO Robert Puskaric. “Civix is a highly reputed system integrator and solution provider to the airport industry, and we are proud to include our biometric smart card technology to its suite of solutions improving airport security.”

The new Zwipe-powered biometric Civix ASC Access cards can be implemented as part of Civix suite of ASC solutions, with IDMS software, self-service badging kiosks, and Aviation Channeling Data Management System services (formerly known as Designated Aviation Channeling) to communicate biometrics and other data between badging entities and the federal government. The cards can also be implemented with any other access control system, the partners say.

“We know airports and the challenges they face, that’s why we’re especially proud to offer affordable solutions that eliminate friction throughout entire credentialing process, from self-service badging to automated background checks to access control,” says Civix Airports President Tim Walsh.

Zwipe signed up major airport operator Fraport AG to deploy biometric cards for access control earlier this year.

The company also announced its largest single quarterly order for biometric payment cards earlier this week.

