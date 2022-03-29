Fraport AG selects Zwipe biometric access card solution to strengthen airport security

Norway-based Zwipe‘s biometric access control solution is one of two selected by Fraport AG for the airport operator’s ‘Biometrics@Controllane’ project, according to a company press release.

The Zwipe Access biometric access control card solution, the release indicates, adds two-factor authentication to existing contactless card-based access control systems without the need to upgrade the existing infrastructure, meaning no new readers, PIN pads or cameras need to be installed at the airports’ doors, gates, or turnstiles.

Fraport AG is one of the world’s biggest airport business operators with presence in 31 airports around the world, including New York’s JFK in the United States, Germany’s Frankfurt Airport and Delhi, India.

Th e deal with Zwipe and the unnamed partner is the result of a recently launched project by Fraport AG to pick biometric solution providers for the identification and authentication of people holding airport ID credentials . It is beginning on a pilot basis at some selected airport security checkpoints, the release notes.

Zwipe CEO André Løvestam says the company is delighted to be selected by Fraport AG for the airport security project. “We are delighted to be selected as finalists in this MVP process for Fraport AG, a lighthouse and leading innovator in the global airport industry. We look forward to demonstrating the security and excellent user experience of Zwipe Access in this MVP over the course of this summer. Authenticating legitimate access card holders, Zwipe Access provides a step change in security and control without changing the existing backend infrastructures and thereby saving cost and time.”

Also this week, primary insider CFO Lars Kristian Solheim exercised options for 150,000 shares in Zwipe at a strike price of NOK 6.54 (US$0.75) each, giving him a total of 240,000 shares in the company.

Zwipe recently received a letter of approval from Visa for its biometric payments card product based on the Zwipe Pay platform.

Article Topics

access control | airports | biometric cards | biometrics | Biometrics@Controllane | Fraport AG | pilot project | two-factor authentication | Zwipe | Zwipe Access