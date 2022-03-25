Visa approves Zwipe Pay platform, biometric cards approved worldwide

Iraqi bank confirms biometric payment card pilot

Visa has issued a Letter of Approval for the Zwipe Pay platform for biometric payments cards. Zwipe’s customers can now use Zwipe’s certification to obtain Visa certification for their own biometric payment card designs anywhere in the world.

The Zwipe Pay biometric payment card platform passed all of Visa’s tests and meets its standards and security requirements. The end-to-end solution is ready for full-scale production by smartcard manufacturers, and adoption by card issuers.

The process is already happening. Tawain’s Beautiful Card Corporation has received its own letter of approval from Visa, a day after Zwipe received its overall letter. Beautiful Card Corporation began production of Zwipe Pay ONE-enabled biometric payment cards last year. It is Asia’s second largest card manufacturer, seventh largest in the world.

“Having the Zwipe Pay platform certified by Visa is a historic milestone for Zwipe and our customers. Consumers will benefit from more convenient, safe, and secure ways to pay,” comments André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe.

“Issuers will have the opportunity to create differentiation, accelerate customer acquisition, uplift loyalty and create new revenue streams. The pathway is now open for smart card manufacturers and issuers all over the world to certify, produce and deploy biometric Visa cards based on Zwipe Pay.”

Biometric payment pilots keep rolling out

Zwipe Pay biometric payment cards are approaching the pilot stage around the world. After partnering with Lebanese card issuing firm areeba in November 2021 for pilots in Iraq and Lebanon, Zwipe announces that a bank in Iraq has confirmed its participation for the launch. Al Mansour Bank is a private bank with Qatar National Bank as its majority owner.

“We are excited to be part of Al Mansour Bank’s biometric payment cards initiative and confident to deliver a world-class experience and security to the bank’s customers,” comments Issam Adra, general manager of areeba Iraq.

“Areeba has for a long-time pioneered payment innovations that uplift customer loyalty, create unique differentiation and strong business cases for banks. Biometric payment cards will be instrumental in continuing this effort.”

Other recent announcements from Zwipe are for Australia and Libya pilots.

Article Topics

biometric cards | biometrics | certification | payments | Visa | Zwipe | Zwipe Pay ONE