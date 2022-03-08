Idex Biometrics signs up Japanese payment card integrator, Zwipe inks manufacturer, issuer deals

A leading Japan-based global payment card integrator has selected the TrustedBio turnkey reference design from Idex Biometrics to work towards production of biometric payment cards later this year, according to a company announcement which leaves the new partner unnamed. Idex has received an initial order from the new development partner.

The card will feature the Idex TrustedBio integrated MCU/PMU and the company’s Card Operating System and other biometric software, applets, inlay, and Infineon’s SLC38 security controller.

“This order and new design win for the Idex TrustedBio turnkey solution further confirms that Idex Biometrics is enabling the acceleration of global deployment for biometric smart cards,” comments Idex Biometrics CEO Vince Graziani. “Together with this major player in the payment card industry, we will deliver biometric smart card solutions that enable a secure and seamless user experience to millions of consumers in Japan and around the globe.”

Zwipe strikes Australia, Libya deals

Zwipe’s biometric payment card technology has been selected by Placard, Australia’s largest card manufacturer and the only manufacturer in the country qualified to all major card schemes, according to a joint announcement.

Placard issues more than 100 million cards a year for the financial, retail, identification, government, loyalty and hospitality sectors. It will implement the Zwipe Pay platform to deliver biometric card products for payments and security applications.

Zwipe is providing technical services and go-to-market commercialization support in addition to biometric technology.

The partners plan to begin running pilots in the second quarter of 2022.

“We are excited about the opportunity that this innovative technology represents,” comments Tess Barone, GM of Sales and Marketing at Placard. “The biometric solution provided by Zwipe combines break-through technologies and is the ideal platform for the next generation of payment cards. We believe that highly secure touch-less payments and PIN-free cards create a very compelling proposition for consumers and that our collaboration with Zwipe will provide differentiation and meaningful commercial value to our customers.”

“We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Placard, one of the most prominent card manufacturers in the Australasian region,” states Zwipe CEO André Løvestam. “There is a clear growing interest in biometric payment cards globally and Placard will be vital in accelerating the deployment of biometric payment cards to banks and consumers. Zwipe will be supporting Placard’s clients during their launch processes to ensure the best customer experience and successful commercialization.”

HID Global acquired Placard in 2019.

Mediterranean Bank has chosen Zwipe Pay as the platform for biometric payment cards is planning to pilot in Libya.

According to the announcement, Mediterranean Bank is a mid-sized bank with branches in all major Libyan cities.

Zwipe will train key stakeholders in the bank on various aspects of issuing and managing biometric payment cards, under the deal.

“We are looking forward to launching the pilot in Q2 2022 as a step to deployment of the cards later in the year,” states Mediterranean Bank CIO Ahmed Nafo.

