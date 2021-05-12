Zwipe signs up Taiwanese manufacturer for biometric payment cards

Asian partner network expands

Beautiful Card Corporation (BCC) has chosen Zwipe Pay ONE for its biometric payment cards, and has already begun manufacturing cards for the Asian market based on a new collaborative partnership between the companies.

BCC is the second largest scratch card manufacturer in Asia, and seventh largest in the world, according to the announcement, with around 250 million cards printed annually, including about 20 million EMV payment cards.

The newly-unveiled partnership was struck in late-2020, and the companies have worked together since to fine-tune the technical aspects of the solution and prepare to meet the demand for biometric payments. Their tests have indicated an ability to scale production, and Zwipe and BCC intend to deliver pilots and commercial deployments before the end of 2021.

“We are seeing increasing interest in biometric payment cards in our region, especially as consumers become much more familiar with contactless payments and demand safer and more hygienic payment alternatives in store,” says BCC CEO and Chair Peggy Wu. “We have worked seamlessly together and have been able to adapt our manufacturing processes to integrate Zwipe’s biometric solution in our card production and are very pleased with the results. We are excited to now take this partnership to the next level.”

“The Asia Pacific Region, led by countries like Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and India, continues to innovate and lead the world in many areas of payment card technology,” observes André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe. “We are very pleased that BCC is embracing the Zwipe platform and bringing our collaboration forward, to jointly address the needs of banks and consumers in Asia and global markets.”

Zwipe announced it had signed up India-based payment card issuer FSS to produce cards with fingerprint biometrics just days ago.

