Zwipe partners with integrator FSS on biometric payment cards issuance

Zwipe fingerprint biometrics have been selected to power next-generation contactless payment cards integrated by Financial Software and Systems (FSS) for issuers globally, under a new partnership.

The partners will combine Zwipe Pay ONE with FSS’ Unified Issuance Platform, with FSS offering the resulting biometric payment cards to markets around the world.

India-based FSS has issued more than 800 million payment cards for Tier One banks and payment processors, according to the announcement.

“Biometric payment cards will bring strong differentiation and value uplift to our card issuance and management offerings,” FSS PayTech Chief Operating Officer K. Srinivasan comments. “Our partnership with Zwipe will help our issuer clients to deliver a completely touchless and PIN-free check out experience, better in-store payments hygiene and much stronger cardholder security. Needless to say, now more than ever, innovation can play a critical role within the context of the global pandemic which makes it even more important to bring solutions such as this quickly to our customers. Zwipe Pay ONE is recognized as the most advanced (Gen3) biometric payment technology and complements FSS’ innovative card portfolio.”

The new cards with Zwipe Pay ONE are expected to be available to clients for piloting and deployments starting in the second half of 2021.

“We are humbled and proud to partner with FSS, one of the most respected and global providers of payment services,” says André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe. “This is a landmark agreement for Zwipe and will significantly accelerate our growth globally, most notably in Asia, the world’s largest payment market.”

Zwipe recently released a video demonstrating payments with Zwipe Pay ONE, and has been rapidly signing up partners to support the biometric technology’s deployment.

