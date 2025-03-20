Suprema looking to partner with Hyundai in robotic security

Suprema has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hyundai Motor Group. The partnership is expected to focus on the development of AI and “robotics-based total security solutions.”

The agreement aims to advance business models in robotics and physical security by combining Suprema’s integrated security solutions with Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB’s technology. The two companies are looking to integrate AI, infrastructure and robotics to deliver “total security solutions” and autonomous robot services.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone as we open a new era of unmanned security services that integrate AI and robotics,” said Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema. “Our system will seamlessly integrate cloud technology, robotics, AI, various sensors, and on-site response solutions. Furthermore, we aim to establish ourselves as a global leader in integrated security platforms featuring AI-driven automation, including advanced technologies such as AI drones and acoustic detection systems.”

The collaboration aims to lead to the commercialization of “next-generation AI-based building security services” that combine security and robotics. These solutions will be applied to “robot-friendly” building projects, such as prime office buildings, general hospitals, and luxury hotels. “Suprema’s AI-based integrated security platform will have the capability to control security and infrastructure across entire buildings, creating an environment where humans and robots can safely coexist.” This will enable the autonomous navigation of robots and provide a “range” of robot-friendly building services, according to the companies.

Suprema and Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB have already successfully developed and deployed a security solution that integrates Suprema’s face biometric authentication access control technology with autonomous robots at Factorial Seongsu, Korea’s first commercialized robot-friendly building. From that success, the companies plan to focus on the “continued development” of new security services.

“Access control serves a critical function in developing intelligent robot-friendly spaces,” said Dong Jin Hyun, Hyundai Motor Group Vice President and Head of Robotics LAB. “Through integration with access control solutions, we will propose a new industry standard in which robots with humans overcome infrastructural issues and take advantage of greater mobility and seamless services.”

“We aim to expand offerings beyond the existing static form factors within the physical security industry and create new business opportunities through Robotics LAB’s RTS (Robotics Total Solution) model,” Hyun added.

Article Topics

access control | biometric authentication | biometrics | face biometrics | robots | Suprema