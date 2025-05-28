Suprema, Clearview pass data security audits, certifications renewed

Suprema has successfully renewed both ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications.

Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 are internationally recognized standards for information security and privacy management systems.

First certified for both in 2019, Suprema has successfully maintained them through annual surveillance audits. The certifications are valid for three years after issuance.

Suprema notes that the 27001 renewal was completed under the latest revision, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, which introduces enhanced requirements to address evolving and increasing complexity of security threats shaped by cloud and AI technologies.

The company is also ‘CSA STAR’ certified, which is a globally recognized standard for cloud security operated by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA).

Clearview AI completes SOC 2 Type 2 audit

Clearview AI announced it successfully completed its annual System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 audit. The independent examination was conducted by the auditing firm A-Lign and covered the period from January 4, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

Building upon its prior SOC 2 security attestations, Clearview AI now maintains third-party validation for both security and privacy.

The SOC 2 standard was developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and assesses an organization’s ability to securely manage data and protect client information.

