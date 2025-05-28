FB pixel

Suprema, Clearview pass data security audits, certifications renewed

| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Suprema, Clearview pass data security audits, certifications renewed
 

Suprema has successfully renewed both ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications.

Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 are internationally recognized standards for information security and privacy management systems.

First certified for both in 2019, Suprema has successfully maintained them through annual surveillance audits. The certifications are valid for three years after issuance.

Suprema notes that the 27001 renewal was completed under the latest revision, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, which introduces enhanced requirements to address evolving and increasing complexity of security threats shaped by cloud and AI technologies.

The company is also ‘CSA STAR’ certified, which is a globally recognized standard for cloud security operated by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA).

Clearview AI completes SOC 2 Type 2 audit

Clearview AI announced it successfully completed its annual System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 audit. The independent examination was conducted by the auditing firm A-Lign and covered the period from January 4, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

Building upon its prior SOC 2 security attestations, Clearview AI now maintains third-party validation for both security and privacy.

The SOC 2 standard was developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and assesses an organization’s ability to securely manage data and protect client information.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Pakistan strengthens digital governance with nationwide biometric integration

Last month, the Punjab government made biometric photos compulsory for filing petitions in its courts, part of a broader push…

 

Tech optimism collides with public skepticism over FRT, AI in policing

As facial recognition and AI technologies surge in adoption across U.S. law enforcement, evidence of improper use, bias, and lack…

 

Texas puts age verification on app stores despite Apple, Google pushback

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a law that requires app stores to implement age assurance measures, or obtain parental…

 

Togo seeks consultant to update its digital transformation strategy

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Digital Transformation of Togo is looking for a consulting firm that will propose an…

 

European Commission age assurance investigation targets major porn sites

While the UK’s Ofcom dips a few toes into the waters of regulatory enforcement for age assurance laws, the European…

 

Greece launches Personal Citizen Number for unified digital ID system

Greece has launched its unified digital ID system with the new Personal Citizen Number (PCN). The PCN is the new…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events