Objectors appeal Clearview’s biometric data privacy settlement approval

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Trade Notes
The final approval of the settlement in Clearview AI’s biometric data privacy multi-district litigation in district court last month was not the final approval needed.

A pair of named objectors to the settlement have filed an appeal of the decision by District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman to approve a deal giving plaintiffs a 23 percent stake in the company in the case of an IPO.

Objectors Robert Weissman and Rick Claypool filed their appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. The April 18 filings do not state a reason for appealing the decision, but MLex reports that a filing earlier in the year while Coleman was hearing objections argued that the arrangement would not alter Clearview’s behavior and “perversely” would reward plaintiffs for the success of a company they have alleged is breaking the law. It also does not guarantee a monetary payout to class members, they argue.

Their objections align, at least in broad strokes, with the position expressed by 23 attorneys general in an amicus brief.

Coleman noted in her judgement on the settlement that her role in assessing the proposal does not include consideration of whether Clearview’s facial recognition practices are illegal.

If the appeal is ultimately rejected, that decision would effectively seal the settlement arrangement.

Clearview has also been going through changes to its leadership as the company pivots towards pursuing facial recognition contracts with the U.S. federal government.

Article Topics

 | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

