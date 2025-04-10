FB pixel

Clearview AI removes founder from board

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Trade Notes
Clearview AI Co-founder Hoan Ton-That is out at the company he started, weeks after joining private credit firm Architect Capital as CTO.

Ton-That resigned from the CEO role in December, taking on the position of president and retaining a seat on the company’s Board of Directors.

He was removed from the Board in a vote by shareholders this week, Forbes reports.

Ton-That told Forbes that he had not expected the move. New Co-CEO Hal Lambert told the publication that the company is going “in a different direction.”

That direction is one centered on pursuing contracts with the Trump Administration. Lambert says the company has had discussions with the Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security among “a number of agencies.”

Architect specializes in financial products for  “novel, esoteric, and tech-enabled assets.” Ton-That had discussed debt financing for Clearview with Architect last year, according to Forbes, but the company is now reportedly considering an equity fundraising round.

Clearview is in the midst of moving into a new chapter legally as well, with final approval granted for a settlement of multi-district litigation over biometric data privacy granted by a U.S. judge weeks ago.

And the use of facial recognition by American police may be changing as a case involving the undisclosed use of Clearview is reviewed by the court.

Article Topics

