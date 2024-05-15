Clearview AI facial recognition gets green light for use by Dallas police

Police in Dallas, Texas are getting AI-driven facial recognition technology. Local ABC affiliate WFAA reports that city council has approved the use of Clearview AI’s algorithmic 1-n biometric face matching software for law enforcement purposes. The system uses a face-scraping process that sends potential biometric matches found on the internet for review by two human officers.

Like other departments, Dallas police say facial recognition will be a “game-changer” for police investigations, as the force faces staffing shortages. The department says it will establish rules to govern the facial recognition technology’s use, and file a progress report in six months.

But critics are concerned that the potential for error is too high, and that innocent people are likely to end up scrutinized or arrested based on false matches. Nate Wessler, deputy director of the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy and Technology Project, says the adoption by polioce “raises really serious questions about what kinds of protections will be in place to show that nobody is wrongfully investigated or arrested because police trust a glitchy algorithm.”

Clearview AI clears SOC 2 exam, confirming compliance

Clearview, meanwhile, continues to shore up its security bona fides to put concerns about data leaks or misuse to rest. Last month, the firm announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) examination for compliance with the security and privacy Trust Services Criteria. Following a previous SOC 2 certification, it puts the stamp of one of the industry’s highest cybersecurity standards on Clearview’s data control and security practices, and ensures that the firm adheres to stated commitments around data processing and privacy.

Hoan Ton-That, CEO of Clearview AI, has noted that Clearview “continues to achieve the highest level of third-party verifications for our data security, cybersecurity and internal security policies and procedures.” The company has maintained its SOC 2 security compliance since February 2022.

Facial recognition for law enforcement purposes has been a thorny issue in the U.S. Several states have moved to tighten restrictions around its use, including Maryland and California.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | Clearview AI | criminal ID | facial recognition | Texas