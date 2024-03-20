Clearview facial recognition added to US federal procurement marketplace

Clearview AI’s facial recognition has been added to a directory of AI and digital technologies that can be considered for American defense contracts.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, operated by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), is a collection of digital tools that have met the requirements of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) and other policies that govern Department of Defense contracts.

Clearview now has “Awardable” status and is available through the Marketplace. That makes its facial recognition algorithm and database of 40 million images culled from public websites on the internet immediately accessible to national security and military organizations.

A real-world use case is presented in a video for government customers through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, according to the announcement.

“National Security and Military organizations will get immediate access to a secure facial recognition search engine that can help to identify unknown individuals and enhance national security efforts using Open Source Intelligence (OSINT),” says Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That.

Ton-That identified U.S. law enforcement and federal government contracts as Clearview’s market focus in a recent interview, and the company began gaining experience in military applications with a deployment in Ukraine in 2022.

Joins invitation-only MissionLink

Clearview has also been accepted to the 2024 cohort of invitation-only national security technology program MissionLink.

The program brings together stakeholders to collaborate on innovation to protect critical national security assets. The 2024 cohort also includes DARPA and 64 other organizations.

biometrics | Clearview AI | facial recognition | government purchasing | U.S. Government