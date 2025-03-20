FB pixel

Clearview seeks refund for failed bulk purchase of SSNs, facial photos

Details of $16K NASA contract exposed
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Clearview seeks refund for failed bulk purchase of SSNs, facial photos
 

Clearview AI is in the midst of a court battle to recover money it paid to a data broker for a collection of arrest records from all 50 U.S. states.

Documents shared by 404 Media show that the company has filed a petition for a court order in a bit to recover the $918,000 it paid to Investigative Consultant, Inc. (ICI) President Donald Berlin in July, 2019. In return, Clearview was expecting 690 million arrest records.

The records Clearview attempted to purchase included social security numbers, phone numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, home addresses and 390 million photos to add to its facial recognition database, documents filed in court state. Clearview’s database is now up to 60 billion images scraped from the public internet, meaning the SSNs and other details would likely expand the amount of personal information it could share on suspects and members of the public.

But the records were never delivered, and each side filed claims alleging the other breached the contract. Clearview won an arbitration ruling against ICI last year, and now seeks a court order to recover over a million dollars, between its initial payment and subsequent legal costs.

NASA contract revealed

Details of Clearview’s contract with NASA to provide facial recognition services and access to its massive database have also been revealed by 404 Media through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The $16,000 contract specifies that the capability to perform biometric searches against Clearview’s database of more than 50 billion facial images (at the time) will be used by NASA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG).

Clearview was chosen because it offers “the only technology platform available in the U.S. that offers its unique combination of web crawling and facial recognition capabilities while being in full compliance with data privacy laws,” NASA states in a procurement document.

The OIG investigates fraud, cybercrime, and threats against the space agency.

The one-year contract was signed in August of last year with Clearview service delivery partner Transource Services Corp.

Clearview recently shuffled the top of its corporate leadership ranks as it seeks more contracts with the U.S. federal government.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Documents aim to lay out use cases, standards for mobile driver’s licenses

The Secure Technology Alliance’s (STA) Identity and Access Forum has released a new resource on mobile driver’s license (mDL) use…

 

Brazil regulator demands details on stadium biometrics

Brazil’s National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) is asking for data protection impact assessment reports from 23 clubs that have deployed…

 

Vietnam PM urges all airports to use biometric authentication

The Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh has requested all airports and border gates to use biometric authentication for…

 

Porn battle comes to Ohio with bill requiring users to verify age with state IDs

Ohio is next up in the parade of states looking to pass laws that would require pornographic websites to implement…

 

Trump’s firing of FTC members puts US-EU data transfers at risks, legal experts say

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Democratic members of the Federal Trade Commission may jeopardize trans-Atlantic personal data transfers,…

 

IATA advocates for rapid adoption of digital identity by air travel industry, governments

The air travel industry is always seeking more efficiency, and the case of digital identity at airports is a prime…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events