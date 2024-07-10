Clearview AI earns TX-RAMP certification for biometric data protection

A new certification for Clearview AI will provide data security assurance to the law enforcement agencies that use its facial recognition search engine to identify suspects, investigate crimes, and enhance public safety. The company has earned Level 2 Certification from the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) to encourage further adoption by state agencies.

This certification signifies that Clearview AI’s biometric platform adheres to data security standards, which are essential for contracts with Texas government institutions. Level 2 specifically addresses the security of confidential and moderate-impact information resources.

“Texas government agencies and other regulated entities can trust that Clearview AI provides strong levels of data protection and risk management for their information,” says Hoan Ton-That, founder and chief executive officer of Clearview AI.

The baseline requirement for the certification requires compliance with the NIST 800-53 cybersecurity controls. According to the issuing body, the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), the Level 2 Certification is valid for three years, provided the service provider maintains compliance with program requirements.

Clearview AI currently holds a SOC 2 Type II attestation certification. The company’s data protection policies ensure that customer data is stored in encrypted form to safeguard it while at rest. Additionally, the facial biometric system utilizes TLS 1.2 or higher for transmitting data between users and the facial search engine, the company says.

These certifications come in the wake of a recent settlement in a biometric data privacy class action lawsuit against Clearview AI.

Another Texas-based facial recognition provider, NEC Corporation of America received Level 2 Certification earlier this year.

