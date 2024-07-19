Affinidi data sharing framework leverages privacy-preserving open standards

Affinidi, a company specializing in data and identity management, unveiled the Affinidi Iota framework at the WeAreDevelopers World Congress. This data sharing framework is designed to facilitate consent-based data sharing by utilizing open standards for verifiable credentials.

In contrast to many digital identity companies struggling with privacy concerns, the Affinidi Iota framework addresses this issue by requiring “explicit” consent for each specific data point shared. This enables users to share only the necessary data for a particular purpose, ensuring transparency, according to the company.

The framework can be utilized by both biometric and non-biometric digital identity firms that use verifiable credentials, such as passports or driver’s licenses. It provides support for developers by offering user-friendly templates and tools to streamline the setup and implementation of data sharing processes, along with a software development kit.

According to a study by PwC, about 30 percent of consumers trust businesses to handle their data responsibly, highlighting a trust gap that becomes particularly critical in biometric use cases involving face, iris, and finger biometrics.

“With the introduction of the Affinidi Iota Framework, we are thrilled to advance beyond efficient customer onboarding, laying the groundwork for a future where every interaction is precisely tailored to individual preferences based on accurate and consented data,” says Roopesh Shah, co-founder and chief technology officer of Gro Club.

Affinidi points out that traditional data sharing platforms lack transparency, leading to data misuse and unauthorized access. These existing data management processes often involve bulk data collection and backend data storage. However, Affinidi’s Iota framework solves this by leveraging decentralized data stored in the Affinidi Vault.

The framework is built upon the DIF Presentation Exchange (PEX) protocol and OpenID for Verifiable Presentations (OID4VP) specifications to establish a data sharing environment.

The PEX specification acts as a standardized query language for data exchange, while the OID4VP protocol offers a means for transporting verifiable presentations (VP). These VP tokens are digital containers that store personal data in a verifiable format.

“The Affinidi Iota Framework represents a major step forward in safeguarding privacy and consent by shifting information processing to the individual’s personal data vault,” says Glenn Gore, chief executive officer of Affinidi.

Article Topics

Affinidi | Affinidi Iota Framework | data privacy | data protection | data sharing | digital identity | IOTA Foundation | OpenID4VP | verifiable credentials