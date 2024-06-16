FB pixel

Suprema, Strata Identity, Gunnebo gain security certifications

ISS certified for LenelS2
| Abigail Opiah
Recent certifications for Suprema, Strata Identity, Gunnebo and ISS reflect the broader industry trend towards stringent information security measures, ensuring robust protection for data and privacy across various sectors.

Suprema

Suprema has secured the CSA STAR (Security, Trust, Assurance, Risk) Level 2 certification from the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), alongside renewing its ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications. The CSA STAR certification is only awarded to companies already holding ISO/IEC 27001 and meeting the Cloud Control Matrix (CCM) version 4 standards. These certifications affirm Suprema’s adherence to international cloud security and privacy standards, enhancing the security of its cloud-based access authentication service, Suprema CLUe.

Strata Identity

Strata Identity has earned the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, underscoring its compliance with over 100 requirements for information security management systems. Strata’s Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform now meets the highest standards for data protection and privacy, bolstered by the additional SOC 2 Type II certification.

Strata is committed to providing our customers the most advanced multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud Identity Orchestration capabilities, which includes exceeding industry standards and best practices for information security management systems,” says Thom Locke, VP of customer success, security services and support at Strata Identity.

“In addition to ISO/IEC 27001:2022, Strata has also achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. Both of these third-party validated standards give customers the confidence that our internal controls meet the most stringent requirements for data protection and privacy.”

Gunnebo Entrance Control

Gunnebo Entrance Control has also been awarded the ISO 27001 certification, highlighting its commitment to information security excellence. This certification involves a systematic examination of information security risks and the implementation of measures to protect digital assets and customer data. Gunnebo’s global IT Director, Michel Van Damme, emphasized the importance of this certification in supporting digital operations and complying with the latest legislation.

Intelligent Security Systems

Intelligent Security Systems (ISS) has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). The certification ensures that ISS’s SecurOS Enterprise software is compatible with future versions of LenelS2’s OnGuard access control system. The SecurOS Video Intelligence Platform offers a range of AI-powered analytics, tailored for various industries and use cases.

