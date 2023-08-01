An insider’s recap of the Legal Identity, Biometrics & Border Management Conference 2023

By Arif Mamedov, President and CEO at Regula Forensics, Inc.

From July 19 to July 21, the Legal Identity, Biometrics & Border Management Conference 2023 took place in the heart of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Hosted by EUROFRONT, the invite-only event gathered representatives of government authorities responsible for identity and border management in the LatAm region.

The EUROFRONT program, funded by the European Commission, is a platform for peer learning and sharing best practices and experiences between regions. The aim is to create collaborative networks with local, national, and regional stakeholders, promote Integrated Border Management, and fight against trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

During three days, representatives from eight countries — Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, and El Salvador — as well as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and INTERPOL, shared their expertise, as well as the latest official information on migration data and trends.

Regula was invited to the event as a partner of the IOM. Here’s a breakdown of some of the highlights of the conference.

Strengthening the foundations of identity management

The conference began with an emphasis on the importance of robust identity management systems. Government officials from LatAm countries highlighted their efforts to establish comprehensive legal identity frameworks that not only guarantee security but also promote inclusivity and protection of individual human rights.

The absence of official documents proving the legal identity of a person can often make it impossible for millions of people around the world to enjoy their rights. Facilitating access to legal identity for migrants is a fundamental requirement for a human rights-based approach.

While border control measures tend to focus on enforcing immigration laws, effective identity governance goes beyond borders. The goal is to create a strong link between individuals and their legally registered identities, contributing to more effective implementation of security policies, while guaranteeing fundamental rights.

Countries shared their experiences in implementing national identity programs, showcasing success stories that have facilitated access to essential services while bolstering security measures against identity fraud.

Leveraging biometrics for enhanced border control

A central theme of the conference was the utilization of biometric technologies to fortify border management strategies. Biometrics was extensively discussed as a reliable tool to identify and verify individuals at border crossings.

Attendees had the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of cutting-edge biometric systems, highlighting their accuracy, efficiency, and potential to significantly expedite border processes.

Addressing ethical and privacy concerns

As biometrics and digital identity systems advance, so do the ethical and privacy implications. With an increasing reliance on data-driven technologies, conference participants engaged in thoughtful dialogues on the need for responsible data governance, the responsible use and sharing of biometrics, and the preservation of individual privacy rights. This was a critical concern, especially considering the interconnected nature of data-sharing agreements between nations for cross-border identification.

Enhancing regional cooperation

Collaboration between the states was highlighted as an essential factor in creating robust and interconnected identity and border management systems. Representatives from various countries discussed the potential for regional cooperation to address common challenges, share best practices, and streamline cross-border travel while maintaining the highest standards of security.

Innovation showcase: Regula’s contribution

As a trusted partner of IOM, Regula played an instrumental role in the conference by showcasing their cutting-edge identity verification technologies.

Regula’s solutions, centered around document authentication and biometric verification, garnered significant attention from participants. Most of them were interested in the functionality of document readers that already have proven traction being integrated with MIDAS, the IOM border management system.

In addition to the showcase, the company gave a presentation on the facial morphing threat, a document forgery method that can potentially enable different people to use the same credentials.

The presentation also highlighted the ease of use, accuracy, and robustness of the Regula 4325 device, especially the possibility of detecting morphed photographs in real time.

High interest in the topic, along with strong networking, underlines the participants’ commitment to advancing secure identity solutions in the LatAm region and beyond.

Conclusion

The Legal Identity, Biometrics & Border Management Conference 2023 in Buenos Aires was a resounding success in fostering knowledge exchange, promoting regional collaboration, and encouraging the adoption of innovative technologies in identity and border management.

With the collective determination of government authorities, industry experts, and international organizations, the conference has taken a step closer to achieving enhanced security, streamlined border processes, and protected individual rights across the Latin American region.

As participants return to their respective countries armed with newfound insights, the path to a safer, more inclusive future becomes clearer than ever before.

About the author

Arif Mamedov is President and CEO at Regula Forensics, Inc.

DISCLAIMER: Biometric Update’s Industry Insights are submitted content. The views expressed in this post are that of the author, and don’t necessarily reflect the views of Biometric Update.

Article Topics

biometrics | border security | digital identity | identity management | International Organization for Migration (IOM) | Latin America | legal identity | Regula