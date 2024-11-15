HID tapped for secure office access control via mobile ID

Corporate space management technology provider Deskbee has integrated HID’s Mobile Access and digital identity positioning offering into its platform, in what is being portrayed as a move to improve security and optimize workplace efficiency.

The integration will be for Deskbee to offer digital credentials and real-time location tracking to companies managing physical spaces. Put simply, Deskbee app users can now access buildings and other secure areas using their smartphones or tablets, eliminating the need for traditional access cards, through HID Mobile Access.

HID says that the shift aims to not only reduce the risks associated with lost or stolen physical badges but also simplifies the process for administrators, who can manage access control credentials centrally and update or revoke access.

“The integration of HID’s Mobile Identities solutions demonstrates the enormous potential that application development companies have to transform access control systems and workplace management,” says Rogerio Coradini, HID’s commercial director of physical access control in Latin America.

“Through collaboration with HID, developers of mobile platforms and applications can adapt to the changing needs of the market and provide a more secure, efficient and personalized experience for their clients.”

Identity Positioning technology aims to add another layer to Deskbee’s platform, for building managers to monitor employee and visitor locations in real time. Deskbee’s platform now offers real-time dashboards with occupancy data as a direct result of the integration with HID.

The company essentially wants to help organizations make informed decisions about space usage and optimize resources like energy, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), by analyzing data on occupancy and movement.

Deskbee plans to introduce employee badge integration with Google Wallet later this year, which is set to also be powered by HID.

Deskbee is not the only integration announcement made by HID this year. In October this year, HID introduced its integration with Microsoft Entra ID, enabling enterprise employees to use their existing physical access cards as a multi-factor authentication (MFA) method for accessing Entra ID and Microsoft 365 resources.

