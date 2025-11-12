FB pixel

ITL upgrades full line of biometric IDV, age estimation products for faster checks

| Chris Burt
Innovative Technology (ITL) has updated its full range of identity verification and age estimation products to better serve customer needs with functionality upgrades, including remote approvals.

ITL’s MyCheckr, MyCheckr Mini and ICU Lite have all been upgraded with new and improved capabilities, and new firmware for customers who already have the biometric devices deployed.

The most important change may be the introduction of MyConnect, a feature developed by ITL to allow retail or hospitality staff to remotely accept or approve alerts when a customer is flagged as underage at a POS or entry point that is unattended.

The MyConnect App on a staff tablet or smartphone receives alerts when the potentially underage customer attempts to enter a controlled area like a beer cave or gambling zone, or purchase an age-restricted item. Completing the interaction remotely gives staff more time to serve customers and enhances productivity, ITL says.

The update also includes faster age estimation on all ITL devices, averaging less than a second. Enhanced facial recognition capabilities for the complete line supports biometric comparisons against a database (1-to-many), an ID document (1-to-1) or a QR code for authentication. The Demographic Data Insights (DDI) feature provides anonymized analytical data to help businesses understand their customers, and support for video ads and improved targeting based on gender or age are now built into MyCheckr, according to the announcement.

