Idex, Next Biometrics report new orders for secure access control in Asia

Idex Biometrics and Next Biometrics have announced new orders for biometric access control products, satisfying continued demand for fingerprint biometric‑based authentication.

Idex Biometrics said it has received multiple new orders for biometric access cards from Taiwan-based AuthenTrend. The company described the orders as the largest volumes it has supplied to AuthenTrend to date.

AuthenTrend deploys biometric smart cards to enterprise clients seeking alternatives to password‑based or SMS‑based authentication, which have become increasingly vulnerable to phishing and automated account‑probing attacks.

The cards store authentication data locally on the device instead of a centralized system, a design intended to reduce exposure to network‑based breaches. Idex said the new orders reflect growing interest in decentralized biometric credentials for physical and logical access control.

Next Biometrics reported an order from Realtime Biometrics India Pvt. Ltd. for access‑control tablets incorporating the company’s Basalt FAP 20 fingerprint sensor. The devices are intended for use in office and lobby access panels and include liveness‑detection capabilities to mitigate spoofing attempts.

Next said the order represents its entry into a new segment within India’s Aadhaar‑linked authentication ecosystem. “We worked closely with Realtime Biometrics and their end customers,” says Digvijay Singh Kanwar, SVP, head of sales India, U.S., EU and Africa.

“Their requirements of liveness detection and speed of authentication were key to avoiding long queues and delivering the solution in a fast manner.”

Realtime Biometrics said the integration aims to support faster throughput at access points, where authentication delays can cause bottlenecks. Delivery of the new product line is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We’re thrilled to be working with NEXT, bringing their cutting-edge, high-security authentication technology into our existing access control tablets,” says Ravender Singh, managing director at Realtime Biometrics. “This partnership marks a significant step in enhancing security and operational efficiency, and we look forward to extending this collaboration in the future.”

Next Biometrics also disclosed a separate order from an existing distributor for its FAP 20 Basalt L1 Slim sensor, valued at NOK 2.5 million (US$248,875), with delivery expected in the first quarter of 2026. The company noted that the integrated version of the sensor, which includes an onboard microcontroller, carries a higher average selling price than the earlier standalone FAP 20 L1 Slim sensor.

