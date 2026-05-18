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Thomson Reuters and Socure partner on AI-driven fraud prevention

| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometrics News
Thomson Reuters and Socure partner on AI-driven fraud prevention
 

Thomson Reuters is moving deeper into digital identity verification and fraud prevention through a new partnership with Socure, tying together trusted public and proprietary data with AI-enabled identity risk tools aimed at legal, government, compliance, and financial services users.

The partnership positions Thomson Reuters’ CLEAR data identity alongside Socure’s RiskOS AI digital identity verification and fraud prevention technology platform, reflecting a broader market shift toward faster identity checks, automated onboarding, and real-time fraud detection.

Thomson Reuters also promotes an “Instant Identity Verification” offering powered by trusted data, suggesting the company is packaging identity resolution, verification, and risk assessment into tools meant to help organizations confirm identities while reducing fraud exposure.

Socure says its fraud prevention tools are designed to provide a holistic view of digital identity and capture up to 99 percent of identity fraud, a claim that reflects how aggressively vendors are marketing AI-enabled identity systems as fraud threats evolve.

For government agencies and enterprises, the pitch is faster onboarding, stronger fraud controls, and more confidence that a person is who they claim to be.

Thomson Reuters’ identity verification materials frame digital identity as a tool for protecting organizations from fraud and securing sensitive data online, particularly in sectors such as finance, healthcare, government services, and regulated industries.

The move comes as identity systems are increasingly central to fraud prevention, customer onboarding, due diligence, and public-sector risk programs.

But it also raises familiar questions about how identity data is collected, matched, scored, and shared, particularly when AI-enabled systems are used to make fast decisions about trust, risk, and legitimacy.

For Thomson, the Socure partnership expands its role beyond research and information services into the infrastructure of digital identity.

For customers, the pitch is speed and confidence. For privacy advocates, the concern is whether increasingly automated identity checks will deepen reliance on large-scale data aggregation and opaque risk scoring.

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