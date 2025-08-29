FB pixel

Dutch police, FBI take down fake identity document site VerifTools

But large resource for generated IDs has simply popped up at another domain
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Law Enforcement
Dutch police, FBI take down fake identity document site VerifTools
 

Dutch police working in concert with the FCI have seized data from servers in Amsterdam powering the website and blog of VerifTools, a service that generated fake identity documents including passports and drivers licenses.

Two physical servers were confiscated, along with more than 20 virtual servers. The seizure followed simultaneous investigations by multiple intelligence agencies, all of which found ID document images generated on the site were being used to commit identity fraud and other criminal offenses.

A release from Dutch National Police says users of VerifTools provide a passport photo and enter false information, and the platform generates a fake ID they can download. According to The Hacker News, theVerifTools marketplace has been linked to an equivalent of approximately 6.4 million dollars in illicit proceeds. Its minimum estimated revenue is 1.3 million euros, or around 1.5 million dollars.

I get knocked down, but I get up again…

As of August 27, when the Rotterdam Police Cybercrime Team took control of VerifTools’ servers, the platform is no longer online at its original domains. This includes two marketplace domains and one blog. Arrests are possible, and charges could bring a prison sentence of up to six years.

That said, neither the seizure nor the shutdown appear to have stopped the unknown operators, who have posted on Telegram that the service has been relaunched with a .com domain. The splash page warns that “legal usage of the platform is your responsibility.”

Police say they will “further examine the data on the servers and determine whether the administrator and users can be identified.”

The FBI, which has been investigating VerifTools since 2022, says “the removal of this marketplace is a major step in protecting the public from fraud and identity theft crime.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DIACC sees digital ID mutual recognition opportunity in Canada-EU trade deal talks

The government of Canada has closed its consultation on a prospective digital trade agreement with the European Union, an idea…

 

US airports embrace biometric, digital IDV technology to improve travel efficiency

The aviation industry is becoming a victim of its own success: As travel numbers rise, airports are coming under severe…

 

In-car face biometrics can help stop sleepy, distracted drivers from crashing

AI chatbots are turning out to be dubious companions, but automated systems for monitoring drivers’ alertness could turn out to…

 

Regulated businesses undergoing digital transformation catching up on IDV

Businesses in regulated industries that have undertaken digital transformation are now catching up on identity verification. The downside of doing…

 

ELFT shows improvements in latent fingerprint biometrics accuracy

The latest Evaluation of Latent Fingerprint Technologies (ELFT) by NIST shows further gains in the accuracy and speed of the…

 

Amazon releases identity and access management service for agentic AI

Want AI agents to work for you? You’ll need to manage them. Amazon has introduced Bedrock AgentCore Identity, a “comprehensive…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events