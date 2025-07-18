CertifID announces $47.5M in Series C funding to expand fraud prevention, IDV

U.S. firm CertifID, which provides wire fraud protection and recovery for the real estate industry, has announced a $47.5 million Series C funding round led by Centana Growth Partners, to support expansion of its product offerings. A release says the influx adds to continued support from Arthur Ventures, which has participated not only in this latest round of funding but also led their Series A $12.5 million and Series B $20 million rounds.

CertifID’s platform safeguards complex and high-value transactions for title companies, law firms, lenders, real estate agents, consumers, and organizations, through a combination of software, direct insurance and fraud recovery services. The goal now is to accelerate development of CertifID’s capabilities across identity verification, transaction monitoring, and secure payments, while growing its team and expanding partnerships.

“I’ve personally experienced the devastating impact of wire fraud, and we started CertifID to help ensure others don’t have to,” says Tom Cronkright, executive chairman of CertifID. “With this investment, we’re doubling down on innovation to stay ahead of shape-shifting fraud and deliver the highest level of protection to our customers.”

“The investment in CertifID felt like a natural fit given Centana’s deep expertise in the identity and fraud prevention space. They understand our mission and share our commitment to securing critical financial transactions.”

Tyler Adams, CEO of CertifID, says most business owners don’t realize what they’re up against, calling the increase in sophistication and frequency of attacks driven by generative AI technologies “alarming.”

“Our customers rely on CertifID every day as identity verification becomes more difficult and transactions get riskier to complete. This funding enables us to remain focused on innovation, staying ahead of emerging threats as we scale. Our team is setting a new standard for protecting life-changing transactions.”

Eric Byunn, partner at Centana Growth Partners, says “CertifID has built a comprehensive platform that sits at the intersection of fraud prevention, payments, insurance, and enterprise technology, which are areas where Centana has meaningful expertise and strong portfolio alignment.” Patrick Meenan, partner at Arthur Ventures, adds that “their growth trajectory and mission make them a standout partner.”

Per the release, last year, CertifID prevented $1.3 billion in losses and to date have verified over one million mortgage payoffs and returned more than $100 million to fraud victims.

Article Topics

AI fraud | CertifID | digital identity | fraud prevention | funding | identity verification | real estate