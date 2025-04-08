SecuGen brings advanced fingerprint biometrics to MOSIP ecosystem

Secure biometric scanners and flexible deployment options drew visitors to SecuGen’s booth at MOSIP Connect 2025, in Manila, Philippines.

The company came equipped with specific optical fingerprint scanner models for MOSIP and Aadhaar, both compliant with the Level 1 device standard.

SecuGen VP of Engineering Dan Riley told Biometric Update in an interview on location that the Unity Bluetooth fingerprint biometrics reader also caught the interest of visitors to the company’s booth.

The updated fingerprint scanners for Aadhaar and MOSIP demonstrated by SecuGen at the show are both part of the well-known Unity line of devices. SecuGen brought biometric scanners certified by the India’s Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate, as well as the FBI’s PIV, FIPS 201 and Mobile ID FAP 20 specifications. The company’s Hamster Pro 20 scanner also includes built-in spoof detection, and was rolled out in the second half of last year by a police force in Brazil to authenticate digital documentation.

L1 devices feature an on-board processor and secure element, encrypting the biometric data at the device level to prevent data breaches in transit. Aadhaar introduced the biometric data encryption requirement for fingerprint scanners as of January 1, 2025 in response to a biometric data breach from a system that did not include SecuGen scanners. The STQC had already added the requirement for liveness detection in 2023 to prevent fraud committed through presentation attacks.

SecuGen designs its scanners to capture good quality images for high accuracy matching while maintaining affordability, according to Riley. “We have a very high image quality, and that results in a high accuracy rate when working with authentication,” he explains.

A clear image of Riley’s fingerprint pops up on the connected display immediately after he touches the Hamster scanner set up for MOSIP.

SecuGen India Director Aniket Jathar says 1.2 million SecuGen scanners have been used for Aadhaar authentication. All are managed through the company’s back-end device management server, which provides visibility into how each is functioning and enables software updates.

SecuGen plans to begin the new Aadhaar certification process soon, Jathar says.

Moving into MOSIP

The company is relatively new to MOSIP, Riley notes. Along with a fingerprint scanner for use with the open-source platform, SecuGen also demonstrated its MOSIP device management server at the event.

SecuGen has joined MOSIP’s partner ecosystem and gone through the self-certification process for its L1 fingerprint device, and is now working on connectivity to the MOSIP back-end, Riley says.

But another biometric scanner drew the attention of Connect attendees as well; SecuGen’s Unity Bluetooth device is compatible with iOS and Android devices and appears as a candidate to fill the needs of several governments.

“The folks here at MOSIP seem to be very interested in this because a lot of the authentication requirements are in rural applications where people may be processing someone who’s receiving benefits or someone coming in through a gate somewhere,” says Riley. “So having the capability of holding a sensor out for them to be able to capture the image is a very convenient thing.”

SecuGen will explore the possibility of designing L1 functionality into its Unity Bluetooth reader.

Riley also emphasizes the durability of all SecuGen biometric devices as one of their main differentiating features.

Along with the free 1:1 matching SDKs for Windows, Android and Linux systems, fast 1:N matching and free trial licenses SecuGen offers, the company’s MINEX-compliant biometric technology adds attractive options for governments implementing fingerprints as part of their MOSIP digital ID system.

This is a sponsored post. For information about advertising, please contact us.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint scanners | MOSIP Connect 2025 | SecuGen