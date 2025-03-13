Inclusive digital identity progress, improvements in focus at MOSIP Connect 2025

The MOSIP initiative is extending further into integrations with Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Digital Public Goods (DPGs), new geographies with unique challenges and tackling edge cases.

Hundreds of digital identity stakeholders convened at MOSIP Connect 2025, hosted by MOSIP in Manila in collaboration with the Philippine Statistics Authority, to discuss how best to do so and what they have learned so far. New developments over the past year such as the MACP biometric device testing program were explained in depth, next steps were planned to enable governments to better serve their citizens.

Reports by Chris Burt and Lu-Hai Liang.

Connection is the beginning of any successful digital exchange, but transmission must follow, and content is king. The exhibition was closed but the lively conversation on the future of inclusive digital ID backed by open-source technology continued on day three of MOSIP Connect 2025 in Manila, Philippines.

Pete Herlihy, a principal product manager and lead on digital public infrastructure at Amazon Web Services (AWS) was speaking at MOSIP Connect 2025 in a discussion called ‘Computing Solutions for Emerging Markets’ alongside Miroslaw Malinowski from the University of Warwick and Anusree Jayakrishnan from the Centre of Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI).

On day two of MOSIP Connect 2025 in Manila, Philippines, it was the community’s turn to set the agenda. MOSIP turned to Kaliya Young (“Identity Woman”) and Lucy Yang to facilitate Wednesday’s proceeding as an “unconference.”

On MOSIP Connect 2025 day one on Tuesday, various panels discussed topics relevant to the digital identity and digital infrastructure space. Among them was Create a Winning ID System: Best Practices, which featured Peter Kusek from the World Bank, Sanjay Jain of the Gates Foundation, and JP Acuna as an identity expert. MOSIP’s Ramesh Narayana, who was moderating, asked the panel for their definition of a great ID system.

New solutions and an enthusiastic next generation of digital ID developers are the ultimate proof of success for the competitions run by MOSIP in 2024. The winners of each were announced on Tuesday during the first day of MOSIP Connect 2025 in Manila, Philippines.

In a candid keynote speech at the opening of this year’s MOSIP Connect, the Philippines Undersecretary for e-government David Almirol, Philippines Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), spoke about his country’s “not easy” digital transformation experience.

The Philippines is up to 84 million registrations for the national digital ID, which have been used in 100 million transactions for public and private services, Officials from DICT and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), which has also played a leading role in the country’s ID system development and government digitization, have gathered Manila for MOSIP Connect 2025 this week.

Foundational and digital identity and the role they play in government digital transformation will be in the spotlight next week at MOSIP Connect 2025 in Manila, Philippines. The Modular Open Source Identity Platform is co-hosting the event with the Philippine Statistics Authority from March 11 to 13.

