Global identity community prepares for MOSIP Connect 2025

Foundational and digital identity and the role they play in government digital transformation will be in the spotlight next week at MOSIP Connect 2025 in Manila, Philippines.

The Modular Open Source Identity Platform is co-hosting the event with the Philippine Statistics Authority from March 11 to 13.

MOSIP has remained busy over the past year, with a recent integration announced in Nigeria, work on digital public infrastructure for Trinidad and Tobago delivered through a novel method, and pilots and production deployments in dozens of partner countries. The organization also recently launched its biometric device certification program, which MOSIP Head of Partner Ecosystem Sanjith Sundaram and BixeLab CEO Ted Dunstone joined Biometric Update to discuss in a recent webinar.

This year’s conference is the second edition of MOSIP Connect, held in partnership with AWS and Co-Develop. Last year’s event in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia was considered a tremendous success, attended by more than 400 people from 28 countries.

The Alan Turing Institute, OpenWallet Foundation and Upanzi Network (CMU-Africa) are knowledge partners for 2025. Identity Woman Kaliya Young and Lucy Yang will facilitate an “unconference” on day two, and Biometric Update will report from on location as MOSIP Connect media partner.

The event will feature workshops on national identity projects, industry developments and insights from the academic community.

Dozens of biometrics and digital ID technology providers, including HID, Secugen, Integrated Biometrics, iProov, IrisID, Laxton, Thales, Xperix and Tech5 will participate in the Solution Discovery exhibition.

Students and developers will present solutions that are ready for adoption and have come out of ongoing initiatives MOSIP Decode and MOSIP Create.

Watch for daily coverage of MOSIP Connect 2025 on Biometric Update throughout the event.

