Nigeria tenders $83M digital identity system upgrade and MOSIP integration

Nigeria is planning to implement the MOSIP platform with its digital identity management system and upgrade its biometric capabilities with an $83 million contract for a system integrator.

The Project Implementation Unit of the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) Project will accept bids for the project, which is financed by the World Bank with support for the European Union, according to a procurement notice.

Nigeria ID4D seeks a system integrator to design, supply, commission, migrate, support and maintain the NIMS (national identity management system) 2.0. That includes integrating third-party modules like the ABIS (automated biometric identification system) and billing system with MOSIP, and biometric enrollment kits with the NIMS 2.0 solution. The ABIS also needs to be implemented in a secondary data center for disaster recovery.

The World Bank and ID4D revised the project earlier this year, in part due to missed targets for the coverage of the digital identity system, and in part to upgrade the NIMS to enable authentication services.

The contract is for 2 years. The deadline for tenders is February 3, 2025.

The World Bank and ID4D’s procurement plan document was revised this week to reflect the launch of the process. The plan includes issuing a $6.5 million contract in 2025 to upgrade the National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC’s) data centers, and a smaller one to upgrade NIMC’s call center.

The NIMS upgrade and MOSIP integration is the last item of its size contained in the plan, with each additional remaining contract representing a fraction of its dollar value.

President Bola Tinubu met with MOSIP-backer Bill Gates earlier this year and discussed the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform.

Immigration HQ upgraded

Tinubu also commissioned a new Technology Innovation Complex at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Abuja, which includes facilities for personalizing biometric passports and a visa issuance center that will help automate parts of the process, Voice of Nigeria reports. The new complex also includes a production center for ECOWAS biometric cards, according to Nigeria Democratic Report, and will help connect immigration system data with biometric airport gates.

