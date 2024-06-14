Biometric cards adapt with national digital identity systems

Governments in various countries are adopting and adapting digital identity systems with or based on cards.

The Nepal government is mandating National Identity Cards for all government services, integrating biometric verification to streamline social security and pensions. Malaysia’s UNHCR is bolstering refugee protection with secure biometric identity cards. Japan plans to utilize My Number cards for disaster response. At the same time, West New Britain in Papua New Guinea is investing in a comprehensive NID rollout to improve service delivery and prepare for biometric voting.

In a bid for this growing market, STMicroelectronics has announced the launch of the STeID Java Card platform to enhance the security and efficiency of digital identity and online government applications with biometric authentication.

STMicroelectronics launches digital ID card platform

STMicroelectronics has introduced STeID Java Card, which constitutes a significant dive into the field of digital identity and Government online portals.

The new biometric card platform meets the requirements for secure identity documents, according to a company announcement, and is certified by Common Criteria to EAL 6+, meaning it attains a high level of security and confidence. The card runs the open STeID JC operating system, compliant with Java Card 3.0.5 specification and Global Platform 2.3.1 security architecture on microcontrollers like the ST31.

It supports machine-readable travel documents (eMRTD) to the ICAO 9303 standard, driving licenses to the ISO/IEC 18013 standard, and complies with eIDAS QSCD as a qualified digital signature creation device.

The STeID Java Card provides fingerprint match-on-card functionality for secure offline biometric authentication of digital identities on mobile devices using near Field Communication (NFC) specifications.

Nepal to require national ID card for social security in July

The Nepali government has mandated the use of the National Identity Card (NID) for all government services, Kantipur news reports.

Starting next July, citizens will need their NID for social security allowance and pension renewals through biometric verification. This initiative aims to streamline services, prevent fraud, and save time for senior citizens who no longer need to visit municipal offices for renewals. According to the National Identity Card and Registration Department, the system currently facilitates social security benefits for about 3.8 million senior citizens around the country.

The Department is integrating the NID details across various sectors, including banking, health insurance, and vehicle registration, enhancing the card’s utility and reducing costs associated with printing multiple ID cards. Officials say measures are in place to prevent people from obtaining cards under multiple identities, likely referring to biometric deduplication.

Director General Yuvraj Kattel says that a proposal is being developed for all state entities that use Nepalese citizenship certificates to switch to the national ID card number.

Improving refugee protection with biometric cards in Malaysia

UNHCR Malaysia reports its use of biometrics in refugee identity cards has helped protect refugees and increased the credentials’ credibility in the eyes of law enforcement and government authorities.

The refugee agency captures fingerprints, iris biometrics, and facial photographs to curb identity theft and ensure better safety for refugees. The UNHCR card is the only identification most refugees have, hence they use it to access services and avoid apprehension under the country’s immigration laws. About 188,210 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Malaysia, as of the end of April 2024. The majority are from Myanmar, fleeing conflict-affected areas or persecution.

Japan’s my number card plan for disaster management

Japan plans to use My Number identification cards beyond social security and taxation to track disaster victims’ evacuation status, the Japan Times reports.

“We want to facilitate the response of local governments and residents in the event of a disaster,” said Digital Transformation Minister Taro Kono at a news conference.

The report further highlights that this initiative aims to streamline the management of evacuation centers and the distribution of relief supplies. By encouraging residents to carry their digital identity My Number cards and preparing spare cards for emergencies, the Japanese government seeks to improve disaster response efficiency. This system also eliminates the need for victims to repeatedly provide personal information, facilitating smoother operations during crises, officials say.

NID rollout planning in West New Britain

West New Britain in Papua New Guinea has allocated 1 million Papua New Guinean Kina (roughly US$257,000) to support the National Identification (NID) card project. The provincial government says the funding will allow it to register all citizens by 2027, ensuring comprehensive data collection for effective planning and service delivery, The National reports.

The province intends to use mobile registration kits that will take the NID to remote areas, to make it compulsory for identity processes. Additionally, this move seeks to combine NID registration into the biometric voting system in future elections which would heighten the credibility and security of the electoral process. Governor Sasindran Muthuvel presented a K900,000 ($231,000) cheque to the national civil and identity registry (PNGCIR), in part to fund the procurement of 20 mobile registration kits, after signing an (MoU) in Port Moresby. Muthuvel states that complete NID registration is critical for effective planning and service delivery.

