Laxton to accompany Ethiopia on 90M digital ID target by 2030

Laxton says its partnership with the Ethiopia National ID Program (NIDP) has been crucial in the rollout of a MOSIP-based national digital ID program in the country which has seen the enrollment of eight million persons already.

In a case study, the citizen identity solutions provider says it is leveraging its identity registration expertize to ensure that the country reaches its target of issuing the Fayda digital ID to at least 90 million people by 2030.

At the moment, about 97 percent of the Ethiopia’s nearly 130 million citizens lack a legal or digital ID, which makes Laxton’s work even more crucial in bringing the huge identity gap. Recently, a government official said the Fayda ID is a key aspect of a digital government strategy soon to be launched.

The case study presents an overview of the digital ID program, the context in which it was designed, the software, hardware and related services being deployed, as well as expectations the government has of the system.

With its rugged, ultra-mobile equipment and expertise, Laxton explains that it has been able to oversee rapid voter registration in the past three years, from when the process was piloted.

With or without internet connection and electricity, the ID registration kits deployed still effectively operate, with the ability to securely store the biographic and biometric data collected after enrollment, according to the company.

Specifically, it says it has supplied to NIDP MOSIP-compliant identity registration kits, accessories such as solar panels and photo backdrops, identity registration software, in-country training programs and nationwide technical support and warranty services, among other things.

The company explains that the digital ID program in Ethiopia is designed for more use cases than the ‘Kebele ID’ card issued by regional authorities and used as a defacto national ID.

The digital ID is also said to be in alignment with international standards and best practices for digital ID development recommended by the World Bank’s Identity for Development (ID4D) initiative.

The Fayda digital ID, as explained by Laxton, “is designed to complement the Kebele ID system by introducing a more secure, centralized, and inclusive identification solution, working alongside existing systems to enhance digital efficiency and ensure a more reliable and secure nationwide identification process.”

Among other things, the digital ID was introduced as part of efforts by the government to enhance the digital economy, streamline governance and increase the number of persons with access to services requiring proof if identity, the firm recalls.

In a comment, MOSIP’s Chief Dissemination Officer, Nagarajan Santhanam, praises Laxton for its support in making Ethiopia move close to its ‘identity for all’ goal, adding that “we value their ongoing contributions to strengthening the movement toward inclusive digital identity.”

Laxton believes the digital ID could boost Ethiopia’s GDP by up to 13 percent in the next six years, citing a McKinsey report.

