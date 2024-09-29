FB pixel

Laxton to accompany Ethiopia on 90M digital ID target by 2030

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All  |  In Depth
Laxton to accompany Ethiopia on 90M digital ID target by 2030
 

Laxton says its partnership with the Ethiopia National ID Program (NIDP) has been crucial in the rollout of a MOSIP-based national digital ID program in the country which has seen the enrollment of eight million persons already.

In a case study, the citizen identity solutions provider says it is leveraging its identity registration expertize to ensure that the country reaches its target of issuing the Fayda digital ID to at least 90 million people by 2030.

At the moment, about 97 percent of the Ethiopia’s nearly 130 million citizens lack a legal or digital ID, which makes Laxton’s work even more crucial in bringing the huge identity gap. Recently, a government official said the Fayda ID is a key aspect of a digital government strategy soon to be launched.

The case study presents an overview of the digital ID program, the context in which it was designed, the software, hardware and related services being deployed, as well as expectations the government has of the system.

With its rugged, ultra-mobile equipment and expertise, Laxton explains that it has been able to oversee rapid voter registration in the past three years, from when the process was piloted.

With or without internet connection and electricity, the ID registration kits deployed still effectively operate, with the ability to securely store the biographic and biometric data collected after enrollment, according to the company.

Specifically, it says it has supplied to NIDP MOSIP-compliant identity registration kits, accessories such as solar panels and photo backdrops, identity registration software, in-country training programs and nationwide technical support and warranty services, among other things.

The company explains that the digital ID program in Ethiopia is designed for more use cases than the ‘Kebele ID’ card issued by regional authorities and used as a defacto national ID.

The digital ID is also said to be in alignment with international standards and best practices for digital ID development recommended by the World Bank’s Identity for Development (ID4D) initiative.

The Fayda digital ID, as explained by Laxton, “is designed to complement the Kebele ID system by introducing a more secure, centralized, and inclusive identification solution, working alongside existing systems to enhance digital efficiency and ensure a more reliable and secure nationwide identification process.”

Among other things, the digital ID was introduced as part of efforts by the government to enhance the digital economy, streamline governance and increase the number of persons with access to services requiring proof if identity, the firm recalls.

In a comment, MOSIP’s Chief Dissemination Officer, Nagarajan Santhanam, praises Laxton for its support in making Ethiopia move close to its ‘identity for all’ goal, adding that “we value their ongoing contributions to strengthening the movement toward inclusive digital identity.”

Laxton believes the digital ID could boost Ethiopia’s GDP by up to 13 percent in the next six years, citing a McKinsey report.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Emotion AI excites some businesses, but the legal landscape feels fickle

Businesses deploying emotion recognition algorithms need to be aware of the legal risks that they could incur in a regulatory…

 

New study examines the problems and promises of forensic biosecurity

A new paper in Security Journal, The Dimensions of Forensic Biosecurity in Genetic and Facial Contexts, puts forth that among…

 

Biometrics in physical credentials make scanning them secure, or unnecessary

The relationship between biometrics and physical credentials is a theme running through many of the most-read stories of the week…

 

Vietnam: Mandatory biometric authentication leads to big drop in bank account fraud

Vietnam is seeing the positive impacts of implementing biometric authentication when it comes to combating fraud across the banking sector,…

 

UNDP, Visa partner to boost digital transformation and financial inclusion in Somalia

Somalia is next on the list of countries that are set to receive an injection of support to boost digital…

 

Weak login authentication methods the norm at work and home: report

Sophisticated online fraud attacks and weak authentication are a dangerous combination, but all too common, according to new research from…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS