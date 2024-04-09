Ethiopia announces procurement process for digital ID support hardware

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Innovation and Technology has issued a procurement notice for the supply, installation and maintenance of infrastructure hardware and associated IT components to be used by the country’s digital ID support project.

According to the notice published on the World Bank website, procurement is to be done under a project titled “Ethiopia Digital Foundations Project” (EDFP). Deadline for the submission of bids in April 16 at 10:00 am East Africa Time.

Money to be spent on the procurement is part of funding received from the World Bank for the EDFP, and sealed proposals are expected from potential bidders in conformity with related international procurement specifications of the Bretton Woods institution.

While interested bidders have been told to obtain more information about the tender from the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, they also have the possibility of accessing the request for proposal document upon submission of a written application.

The tenderee says bids submitted through electronic means will not be considered, and all bid proposals have to be accompanied by a bank guarantee from a commercial bank to the tune of $25,000 (twenty-five thousand).

This procurement for the supply, installation and maintenance of infrastructure hardware and associated IT components closes six days after another tender for the procurement of printing services, which closes on April 10.

The Ethiopian parliament recently okayed a Personal Data Protection Proclamation for the country, which sets rules on how personal data is collected, stored and managed within the framework of the country’s digital ID program, which continues to gain traction.

The country also recently announced plans to issue at least 1.1 million refugee IDs in the next one year as part of s government strategy to facilitate acquisition of services by forcibly displaced persons.

Article Topics

Africa | digital ID | Ethiopia | Ethiopia National ID Program (NIDP) | Fayda | tender | World Bank