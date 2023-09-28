Biometric registration kits wanted for Ethiopia digital ID program

A bidding process has been opened for the supply of 6,000 biometric registration kits as Lot 1 for Ethiopia’s National ID Program (NIDP) implementation.

According to a tender announcement, the bidding process, which is to be done via the Ethiopian Bankers Association, opens on September 28 and closes on November 10 at 2:00 pm, local time.

Interested eligible bidders have been told to purchase the complete set of bidding documents upon the submission of a handwritten application, and to obtain useful information from the physical office of the Ethiopian Bankers Association in Addis Ababa or via an email provided for that purpose.

Bidders are also expected to pay a non-refundable fee of 1,000 Ethiopian birr (US$18), and a deposit of $450,000 which shall be returnable once the bid results have been announced to all bidders.

Bid results will be unveiled at 2:30pm on November 10 in the presence of representatives of bidding companies who choose to attend in person, the announcement notes.

The rollout of Ethiopia’s digital ID has been gaining steam in the last couple of months.

Last month, Indian company Madras Security Printing won a bid to print one million digital ID cards for the North African country in a contract worth $300,000.

The NIDP also singed a partnership this month with the Ethiopian federal civil service commission to make digital ID the main credential for civil servants, months after it said it was making the ID also mandatory for banking operations.

Africa | biometrics | Ethiopia | Fayda | National Digital ID (NDID) | national ID | tender