Norwegian BankID digital ID now biometric, available on smartphones

Norway’s biggest digital identity provider, BankID, is coming to smartphones.

Starting on Monday, the platform is rolling out a feature allowing users to scan their passports or national ID cards into the BankID app. Users also enroll their biometrics for comparison with the ID document and subsequent authentications. The digital document can be presented at post offices and government-owned alcoholic beverages retailer Vinmonopolet, among more than 100 services.

BankID is also hoping to become the preferred way to pick up medication at pharmacies. according to Norwegian media outlet Tek.no. Norwegians can already pick up prescription medication by showing their driver’s license app in case they forgot their physical ID.

The integration of biometrics with BankID was announced in 2022, along with a contract with OneSpan to improve its interoperability.

The new version of BankID is activated with fingerprint or face biometrics, or a PIN. Online payments with biometrics will take half as long as with legacy methods, according to an announcement.

The BankID app allows users to log in with face recognition, fingerprint or PIN. Since November 2023, the app has been used by 1.5 million people to activate their biometrics. Around 7,000 businesses, authorities and organizations offer BankID for identification and signing.

Norways’ BankID was developed by the predecessor organizations to financial services group Finans Norge, and runs on central Public Key Infrastructure operated by Nets.

