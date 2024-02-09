Ethiopia digital ID program seeking biometric registration kits, SDK toolkit

Ethiopia is accepting bids to supply and install biometric registration kits for use in the country’s national digital ID program. The NIDP is also seeking an information system supplier for an encoding platform and associated client-side SDK toolkit.

Bids to supply the biometric registration kits must include a proposal security of ETB 1.8 million ($35,000 USD). Submissions are due March 22, 2024. Those interested can get more information from reaching out to the project’s procurement specialists listed on the request for bids page.

Also posted is a request for proposals for the supply, installation, and configuration of the encoding platform and associated client-side SDK toolkit for the Ethiopian Digital ID ecosystem. The project should be completed within 16 weeks from the date of opening at the Ethiopian National ID headquarters in Addis Ababa.

Bidss must include a proposal security of ETB 1.3 million ($23,000 USD). Submissions are due March 6, 2024. Those interested can get more information from the request for proposal page.

World Bank is providing funding for the Ethiopia Digital Foundations Project (EDFP) led by the Ministry of Innovation and Technology. Part of the funds is allocated to these projects.

Both tenders are open to international applicants, and the procurement process will follow World Bank’s procurement regulations.

World Bank has committed to supporting Ethiopia in the development of its DPI more broadly. The RFP is announced soon after Ethiopia has set the goal of making digital IDs mandatory for access to government services.

