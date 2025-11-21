FB pixel

Precise, SecuGen integrate biometric liveness with scanners for national ID market

Aadhaar L1 certification awaits
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Precise, SecuGen integrate biometric liveness with scanners for national ID market
 

Sweden-based Precise Biometrics and U.S.-based SecuGen have teamed up to launch a joint biometric liveness detection solution for national identity programs.

The integrated offering is made up of Precise’ BioLive anti-spoofing software running on SecuGen’s high-performance fingerprint scanners and sensors, according to the companies’ announcement.

National-scale ID systems require liveness detection to ensure the integrity of the data they hold, lest the state accidentally endorse fraud. As such, the partners say, their combined technologies are suited to the needs of national IDs, name-checking Aadhaar and open-source platform MOSIP.

India’s UIDAI added presentation attack detection (PAD) as a requirement for devices used for authentication with Aadhaar fingerprint biometrics at the beginning of 2025. Biometric scanners from an unnamed Precise partner have already been certified as Level 1 Aadhaar devices.

SecuGen was at MOSIP Connect 2025 in Manila, Philippines earlier this year, where VP of Engineering Dan Riley told Biometric Update in an on-location interview that its optical fingerprint scanner models designed for MOSIP and Aadhaar meet the requirements for L1 devices.

“National ID programs demand uncompromising performance, reliability, and trust — and that’s exactly what this integrated solution delivers,” says SecuGen CEO Won Lee. “Together, we enable governments and citizens to benefit from secure, user-friendly identity verification that’s built to last.”

SecuGen also launched its Unity 20 USB-S scanner in September.

“The response from national ID stakeholders has been very positive,” comments Precise CEO Joakim Nydemark. “The true value of BioLive lies not only in its industry-leading security but in how it combines it with a seamless user experience. Cumbersome identity checks reduce adoption, and our collaboration with SecuGen proves what’s possible when partnering with leading hardware vendors. The joint solution is easy to develop, integrate, deploy — and effortless for the end user.”

