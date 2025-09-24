SecuGen unveils all-in-one FAP 20 biometric scanner

SecuGen has taken the wraps off the Unity 20 USB-S, the newest addition to its Unity line of smart fingerprint readers. It is being touted for its small form factor, affordability and FBI-certified image quality.

The Unity 20 USB-S aims for secure biometric authentication across a range of industries. It has a single-cable USB connection and Serial-over-USB design, which allows the scanner to connect to Windows, Android, Linux and macOS hosts, without proprietary drivers needed.

The PIV and FAP 20-certified scanner is a fully programmable biometric fingerprint recognition system. It can capture, encrypt, extract and match fingerprint biometrics and store templates within the device. It supports auto-on finger detection and smart capture to handle dry or wet skin. The scanner also supports biometric templates in proprietary or standards-based formats.

The all-in-one device is suitable for uses including ATMs, kiosks, retail point-of-sale, healthcare terminals, government systems and enterprise security applications, SecuGen says..

“Our customers and partners have been asking for a solution that combines simplicity, security, and flexibility,” says Jeff Brown, VP of sales for SecuGen. “The Unity 20 USB-S answers that call by offering a powerful fingerprint reader that can be deployed quickly and reliably across virtually any environment.”

“SecuGen focuses on providing high-quality, affordable fingerprint solutions,” added Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen. “The Unity 20 USB-S takes that mission further by delivering a versatile, easy-to-use device that works anywhere, right out of the box.”

Earlier this year, Secugen showed off its optical fingerprint scanner models for MOSIP and Aadhaar, both compliant with the Level 1 device standard, at MOSIP Connect 2025 in Manila, Philippines.

