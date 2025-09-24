FB pixel

SecuGen unveils all-in-one FAP 20 biometric scanner

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
SecuGen unveils all-in-one FAP 20 biometric scanner
 

SecuGen has taken the wraps off the Unity 20 USB-S, the newest addition to its Unity line of smart fingerprint readers. It is being touted for its small form factor, affordability and FBI-certified image quality.

The Unity 20 USB-S aims for secure biometric authentication across a range of industries. It has a single-cable USB connection and Serial-over-USB design, which allows the scanner to connect to Windows, Android, Linux and macOS hosts, without proprietary drivers needed.

The PIV and FAP 20-certified scanner is a fully programmable biometric fingerprint recognition system. It can capture, encrypt, extract and match fingerprint biometrics and store templates within the device. It supports auto-on finger detection and smart capture to handle dry or wet skin. The scanner also supports biometric templates in proprietary or standards-based formats.

The all-in-one device is suitable for uses including ATMs, kiosks, retail point-of-sale, healthcare terminals, government systems and enterprise security applications, SecuGen says..

“Our customers and partners have been asking for a solution that combines simplicity, security, and flexibility,” says Jeff Brown, VP of sales for SecuGen. “The Unity 20 USB-S answers that call by offering a powerful fingerprint reader that can be deployed quickly and reliably across virtually any environment.”

“SecuGen focuses on providing high-quality, affordable fingerprint solutions,” added Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen. “The Unity 20 USB-S takes that mission further by delivering a versatile, easy-to-use device that works anywhere, right out of the box.”

Earlier this year, Secugen showed off its optical fingerprint scanner models for MOSIP and Aadhaar, both compliant with the Level 1 device standard, at MOSIP Connect 2025 in Manila, Philippines.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

New Zealand takes stock of online age verification options

Age assurance is on New Zealand’s agenda as the country advances its digital identity system and the Trust Framework that…

 

Genetic privacy erodes as millions of DNA profiles are entered into US database

In May 2024, researchers at Georgetown Law’s Center on Privacy & Technology released a sprawling report on how the Department…

 

All sides in UK digital ID debate firmly entrenched

Political leaders rise and fall, but they never really go away. Former Prime Minister of the UK Tony Blair, now…

 

Luciditi’s age verification SDK enables compliance for in-person UK alcohol sales

The UK is modernizing its Mandatory Licensing Conditions (MLC) with British pubs, shops and clubs able to accept mobile digital…

 

Canada’s Privacy Commissioner says TikTok collects kids data without reason

It’s becoming increasingly clear that social media is at a tipping point. Having captured a huge percentage of the internet…

 

Sri Lanka soft-launches e-procurement monitoring system with UNDP

The National Procurement Commission (NPC) of Sri Lanka, in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), has kicked off…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events