SecuGen to demo biometric scanner nearing MOSIP L1 compliance at Connect 2026

| Chris Burt
SecuGen is on the verge of releasing a biometric fingerprint scanner compliant with the MOSIP L1 authentication specification to support national ID and population-scale identity programs. The biometric device will be demonstrated at MOSIP Connect 2026, which will be held February 11 to 13, 2026 in Rabat, Morocco.

The event will mark SecuGen’s return to MOSIP Connect, following its participation last year. MOSIP Connect brings together governments, biometric technology providers, system integrators and other ecosystem partners participating in the non-profit, open-source, modular identity platform’s ecosystem.

The company previewed its work on authentication devices compliant with the Level 1 standards for both MOSIP and India’s Aadhaar at last year’s MOSIP Connect. SecuGen VP of Engineering Dan Riley told Biometric Update at the time that it was working towards certification of its well-established Unity line of fingerprint scanners to the L1 standards of MOSIP and Aadhaar.

MOSIP L1 biometric devices must encrypt biometric data as it is collected, with an on-board processor and secure element to ensure the integrity of the data and prevent data from being breached in transmission.

The new MOSIP L1 authentication device from SecuGen is also designed to support verification and identity-enabled service delivery scenarios, according to the company announcement.

“MOSIP is rapidly becoming a foundational platform for national ID programs around the world,” says Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen Corporation. “We are excited to demonstrate our new MOSIP L1 authentication device at MOSIP Connect 2026 and to support governments and solution providers with a proven, secure fingerprint reader manufactured by SecuGen.”

Biometric Update will report on MOSIP Connect 2026 from on-location in Rabat as the event’s official media partner.

