Sri Lanka to call tenders for MOSIP implementation

Tenders for implementation of MOSIP (Modular Open-Source Identity Platform), an open-source software system that will be used to create and manage Sri Lanka’s digital identity program, will be called next month, Minister Eranga Weeraratna of the digital economic ministry said.

“We plan to call the tenders before August,” he told the Biometric Update recently. MOSIP is a foundational identification system designed for use by national governments to provide individuals with a unique identifier that can be used to increase and improve access to critical public and private services.

MOSIP provides the technical technology advisory, platform code and documentation along with capacity building, Rohit Ranjan Rai, senior associate, MOSIP, told Biometric Update on Wednesday. He also said that the implementation of the digital ID system is by the country itself. Sri Lanka completed a pilot project through MOSIP some years ago, he added.

There is also an extensive ecosystem of MOSIP partners providing biometrics and other digital identity technologies, and the platform supports integrations with tools like OpenG2P for the delivery of public benefits, the eSignet identity verification platform and the Inji digital wallet. The complete ecosystem for establishing digital identity and delivering public services was spotlighted at the MOSIP Connect 2025 event last month in Manila, Philippines. The organization is based out of IIIT-Bangalore in India, and is also working with governments in several other countries around the region, including the Philippines and Cambodia.

MOSIP entered into a partnership with the Government of Sri Lanka and the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), through the signing of an MOU in October 2020.

Sri Lanka’s focus is on foundational digital public infrastructure for individual empowerment and private-sector innovation, using digital public goods to overcome challenges, Weeraratna said. Noting that the platform’s long-term viability requires organic conditions, he said that MOSIP is customizable, which means each Sri Lanka can adapt it to meet its specific needs, laws, and privacy requirements.

Weeraratna said the MOSIP grant from India will subsidize certain costs associated with the e-NIC.

