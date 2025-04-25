MOSIP explains how its integration with OpenG2P facilitates social protection services

MOSIP says that with robust and dynamic digital ID systems, governments can effectively intervene to bring assistance to people suffering the effects of either climate change, economic shocks or natural calamities with some degree of “urgency and precision.”

The open-source platform notes that its integration with OpenG2P and its eSignet platform has brought about several benefits in this regarding enable secure and efficient digital ecosystems which ensure that public services reach the intended beneficiaries with speed and ease. MOSIP and OpenG2P announced the partnership in 2022.

So far, MOSIP explains that the integration has recorded milestones in terms of improving financial inclusion and facilitating social assistance programs in some countries. Together, it says, they have been able to identify persons with vulnerabilities, access eligibility, verify beneficiaries and then enable direct bank transfers.

MOSIP cites some examples where this is yielding results. In Ethiopia, they are working together with OpenG2P to establish a national database of smallholder farmers, an initiative that will help the government provide targeted support and assist farmers adapt to climate difficulties in order to mitigate the risk of crop and income losses.

In Zambia, MOSIP says the government was able to reach citizens with emergency relief assistance following the declaration of a national emergency due to drought. Via the eSignet authentication platform, beneficiaries get themselves biometrically verified at authorised centres for payment.

These Ethiopia and Zambia examples were also elaborately discussed at the 2025 MOSIP Connect event in the Philippines last month.

MOSIP notes that the integration leads to increased accuracy in the verification of beneficiaries, amplified inclusivity and accessibility, improved security, trust and transparency, scalability, speed and efficiency.

MOSIP has been growing its community over the years. Early this year, it said it was seeking closer collaboration with 16 African countries.

As demonstrated by MOSIP, digital ID systems remain an important tool in streamlining access to digital services. Their advantages notwithstanding, these systems come with considerable risks that must be properly addressed. That the argument put forth in an analysis published by Advox.

While the write enumerates the benefits of digital ID in speeding up Africa’s digital transformation efforts in line with the AU’s Digital Transformation Strategy (2020-20300, she also points out the fact that digital ID systems raise concerns about privacy, inadequate legal frameworks, and the potential misuse of data for surveillance by governments. She also talks about the possibility of data breaches in the event where strong safeguards are absent.

In the light of this, she proposes that countries building digital ID systems must ensure that they have strong legal frameworks, inclusive policies that factor in disadvantaged and marginalized groups, as well as carry out strong aware campaigns to educate citizens on their rights in the digital era.

