Australians’ awareness of digital identity services varies widely by age

Nearly a third of Australians have never heard of any digital identity solution.

That’s according to a recent Kantar survey commissioned by Australian Payments Plus (AP+) which found that it is the youngest adults who are savviest when it comes to digital identity services.

Interviewing 400 digitally active consumers aged from 18 to 65, the survey found 69 percent of Australians were aware of such solutions. Perhaps not so surprisingly, it was the younger cohorts who were most aware with 81 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds and 73 percent of 25 to 34-year-olds familiar with digital ID options.

However, almost a third of the population – 31 percent – have never heard of digital identity services, and when asked to spontaneously name such a service only 29 percent could do so. But adoption potential is high as the survey found that once explained, 36 percent of Australians say they’re “extremely” or “very likely” to use digital ID services.

Preferred applications for such services include online shopping (45 percent), utility setup (41 percent), and government services (40 percent). Furthermore, nine in ten consumers (91 percent) now recognize that their main bank offers digital ID solutions.

ConnectID concluded that the results suggest increased education about how digital ID solutions work for the individual along with the range of use cases for digital identity could significantly improve understanding of the benefits.

“Our data shows that knowledge of digital ID solutions is growing,” ConnectID Managing Director Andrew Black says. “With some of the country’s largest banks now enabling ConnectID for their customers, public confidence and understanding will undoubtedly also rise,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Australians are embracing digital wallets for payment transactions, with numbers from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) showing that more than 500 million payments were made via mobile wallets in October, totalling over $20 billion.

